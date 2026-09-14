There’s no one more camera-ready than Kayda Bosse. The 22-year-old bombshell, who has one of the most talked-about face cards in Love Island history, arrived on set like a supermodel fresh off the runway with voluminous waves and a two-piece white tank-and-skirt set. Despite having her choice of two private dressing rooms for touch-ups, Bosse needed no extra time before jumping into her photo shoot.

Of course, mogging for the lens isn’t new to the New Hampshirite. In the villa, Bosse told her partner, Zach Georgiou, that she once tried a career in high fashion but quit because she didn’t enjoy New York’s fast-paced environment. Now, after finishing fourth on Love Island USA Season 8, signing with United Talent Agency, and amassing over 4 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, she’s stepping into the spotlight on her own terms. “I just got out of the villa, and I feel like a bad b*tch,” she says. “You've got to hype yourself up. You've got to be confident. And I'm in that era of making myself feel that.”

It wasn’t hard for her family to accept her fame after Love Island USA, Bosse says, because she had been performing for them since she was younger. “My mom would say she always saw me in the spotlight. As a kid, I was always doing the most,” she says. “I thought I was the best singer in the world.” She attributes her self-confidence to being the youngest in the family, but Bosse also admits it took time to show that courage outside her home. “I was a shy kid until I got to high school. I started coming out of my shell and showing my true colors to people.”

It's so cute that fans forget, but I always try to make people know I was a bombshell.

After graduating, Bosse tried modeling before moving back to New Hampshire. “I didn't know what I wanted to do, so I was serving for the past five years at this restaurant by my house,” she says. That’s when Love Island came into the picture.

Bosse watched Season 6 in 2024 and thought, “I could probably do this. Let's be so for real,” so she applied for Season 7. “They never hit me back, so I was like, ‘Ugh, never doing this application again.’ It was so long.” She had pretty much given up hope on Love Island USA until producers reached out to her last November about joining Season 8.

Six months later, Bosse was in Fiji, about to have the most epic summer ever on the most-watched streaming series of the season. “I was definitely there looking for somebody, because my hometown's super small. All the guys are the same, so finding a person that had a different background than me was huge,” Bosse says about her intentions. But she admits she was also there for friendship island. “I didn't have a bunch of friends growing up, so going on Love Island, I was like, ‘Maybe I can meet some girls’” — and thankfully, she did.

You guys really don't know what happened in the villa, even though you think you do.

Technically, Bosse was the first bombshell of Season 8, but because she made her splashy entrance in Episode One, she’s often considered an OG and part of the “Core 4” friend group, which includes Trinity Tatum, Aniya Harvey, and Melanie Moreno. “It's so cute that fans forget, but I always try to make people know I was a bombshell,” she says. “I liked being a bombshell.”

Arriving after the OGs was intimidating, but Bosse used her newfound confidence to make a good impression. “The secret to being a good bombshell is coming in and being honest. I was super upfront with all the girls about who I was feeling, who I was talking to, and all my chats,” she says. “The girls do get scared, but knowing that I'm being super open with them, they're like, ‘OK, I could be super honest with her as well.’”

That technique didn’t work with everyone at first. “Melanie and I had a little beef for a minute, but I feel like those friendships are the best. You have a little bump in the road, but then you become friends after that.” The Core 4 bond is still solid today. “We text each other, and call each other every day,” she says. “We have a million group chats for the Core 4, so we're always sending stuff and giving updates about our lives. I'm honestly always with them.”

Bosse remains closest to Season 8 winner Tatum. “Walking into the villa as a bombshell, Trinity was the first one to hug me, and we are both 22. We were the youngest in the villa, so we just clicked.” It obviously helps that Bosse and Tatum’s partners, Georgiou and Bryce Dettloff, are best friends as well. “The four of us talked so much in the villa, and I would always go to Bryce for advice because he was the oldest. At one point, Trinity was like, ‘OK, you need to stop.’”

I don't care about the comments you guys have about it. I'm going to do what I want to do.

While the show highlighted her close friendship with Trinity, she wishes it had shown some of her other bonds — like the one with Kenzie Annis. Of course, not everything can make the cut, and Bosse wants to set the record straight for fans who think they saw it all: “You guys really don't know what happened in the villa, even though you think you do.”

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Georgiou knows that gap well. Many of the Islanders faced online hate after leaving the villa, but his was so severe that Tatum had to issue an anti-bullying statement after fans reported his TikTok account — which was later banned. “I'm better at handling any negativity because I really don't care what people have to say,” Bosse says. “I don't care about the comments you guys have about it. I'm going to do what I want to do.” But her boyfriend (yes, they’re official now) deals with it differently. “He'll think about it all day and keep bringing it up.”

To help him navigate the backlash, Bosse offers this mindset: “You can't care what these people are saying. They don't know you. They don't know your life. Your family and friends know you, and they wouldn't say this about you — so try brushing it off.”

That same mentality may have been tested after the reunion aired on Aug. 31, when some fans felt Bosse’s comments toward Jaiden Bacciocco came across as “mean girl” energy. (Castmates later put rumors of tension between the two to rest by posting a group photo where Bosse and Bacciocco were arm-in-arm.)

Even with the “shake it off” attitude that the limelight demands, Bosse is in awe of the stars who’ve reached out after watching her season, including Kyle Richards. “I'm a reality TV girl. So in my DMs, when I got out, there were some Housewives, and I was like, ‘Stop it.’ I was gagged.”

She’s also getting used to being recognized. “I used to go out in my sweatpants and just chill,” she says. “Now, I have to get all ready just to go to the store. I could be picking up something that's personal, and somebody is right behind you asking for a photo.”

The one area where she has a little more privacy, though, is with Georgiou. “We're a lot more honest with each other. We can tell each other more things that we obviously didn't want on camera,” she says. “There's a lot I didn't know about him before we left the villa, and now we both know so much about each other.”

I date to marry.

The star says she’s too young to think about walking down the aisle right now, but she’s not in the business of dating for fun. “I date to marry,” she says. “There's no rush, but I definitely see a future with him way down the line.” In the meantime, Bosse and Georgiou are testing the waters of living together outside the villa.

Bosse is settling in with him and his brother, Charlie Georgiou, in Los Angeles. “It’s technically Zach and Charlie's house, but since I moved across the country and didn't find an apartment right away — which I'm still looking for — I moved in with them.” Zach is very family-oriented, so Bosse says it’s been nice getting to know Charlie more.

“It's honestly just fun,” she says. “Last night, Zach and I went to the gym, and then we got In-N-Out. We called Charlie and asked if he wanted anything. Then, we all just ate dinner together back at the house. It's super cute.”

As the newly famous duo takes on New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, Bosse is manifesting more opportunities for herself, like a stint on Dancing With the Stars or The Traitors (“I'd be so good at Traitors. I'm so competitive.”) and scoring some major brand campaigns. (Victoria's Secret, Dior, Chanel, and MediCube are all on her wish list.)

And to fans who’ve been begging for a post-villa modeling career, the bombshell has two words: "It's coming.”