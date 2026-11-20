For the past two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Walker Scobell wasn’t sailing in totally uncharted waters. Not only did the 17-year-old actor have Rick Riordan’s hit mythological novels as a reference, but he’d also seen Logan Lerman portray Percy Jackson in two major motion pictures: 2010’s The Lightning Thief and 2013’s Sea of Monsters. But the film series ended before it could cover Riordan’s third book, The Titan’s Curse, which put Scobell in a unique position heading into the third season of his Disney+ show, premiering Nov. 20.

“It’s my first time playing Percy Jackson alone, in a way. I kinda had Logan with me before, and it’s weird there’s no comparison anymore,” Scobell tells Elite Daily. “I watched both of the movies before I started Season 1, but Percy is so different now. He’s a lot older, and almost a very different character now. And I’m all on my own.”

While there were some nerves in breaking free from fans drawing parallels between Scobell’s Percy and Lerman’s portrayal, Scobell says this shift was “more exciting than anything.” “For the first time, I get to make these choices without being compared to something else,” the Virginia-born actor says. “This is my decision now. I own it, and it’s all mine. It was kind of a weird feeling, but I’m making my own course.”

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This newfound ownership over the role has spilled over into more creative control. Scobell is already thinking about changes he wants to make in a potential Season 4, revealing he’s had some say in when the show deviates from Riordan’s books and when it needs to remain faithful.

“What’s so nice about being on the show for so long is I’m able to be like, ‘I really think this scene has to stay, because of this or that,’” Scobell says. He points to Season 2’s finale as one of his most prominent creative decisions that made the final cut. In Percy’s climactic battle with his archnemesis Luke Castellan, the hero gets beat up in a surprisingly bloody flurry of punches to his face — a brutal change from the books, where Luke only strikes Percy with his sword.

“Originally, the fight with Luke was supposed to be this little thing where he just wins quickly and then Tyson shows up to save me. But I felt it needed to show Luke’s anger more,” Scobell says. “Because Luke’s whole fatal flaw is that he gets too angry. So that’s where the punches came from. It was a big thing I really wanted to show; that Luke’s fatal flaw can be just as self-destructive as Percy’s fatal flaw.”

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There’s another sea change on the horizon for Scobell, who is going to graduate high school in 2027. The actor has been very open about how difficult it’s been trying to be a normal student while starring on a massive YA series, so it’s no surprise he feels a sense of relief that his high school years are nearly over.

I’m covered in blood, crying and freaking out, and then I had to go straight to the school tent and look at a bunch of math problems.

“I think I had a bit of a harder time switching focus between school and filming than a lot of other people, because I really like to stay in character,” Scobell says.

He recalls a particularly tough day when he could barely handle this mental shift: “I remember doing this big emotional scene where I’m covered in blood, crying and freaking out, and then I had to go straight to the school tent and look at a bunch of math problems. Like, I’m looking at my hands on the keyboard and there’s just blood everywhere, so I can’t really focus. And then 15 minutes later, they’re like, ‘Hey, we need you back on set to do the same thing you just did.’”

As Scobell sails into a brand-new chapter, he shares his manifestations for the future, including an idea for how he can join costar Leah Jeffries in the Cheetah Girls universe and the actors he’s hoping to work with someday.

Elite Daily: What’s your favorite memory from the set this season?

Walker Scobell: It was this one-take shot I did with Aryan [Simhadri], Saara [Chaudry], and Tamara [Smart]. I had a wire on my back connected to the ceiling, so we all had to move perfectly in sync so it wouldn’t get tangled, because if it got twisted I would just spin in midair when they pulled me up. That was one of my favorite days because I really felt like an Avenger.

ED: If you could choose any god or goddess to be your parent, who would you pick?

WS: I’ve got to go with Poseidon. I just can’t say anyone else. Zeus or Jupiter could be cool so I could fly, but I’ve got to stay loyal to Poseidon.

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ED: Who do you think will be at the top of your Spotify Wrapped this year?

WS: Hall & Oates. I listen to such random songs, and I really only play music in my car.

ED: What’s your go-to karaoke song?

WS: I’ve never done karaoke before. I’ve been invited a couple times but never went. It sounds really fun to watch, but I don’t want to go up there.

ED: What was the last TV show you were really obsessed with?

WS: Game of Thrones. I just watched it pretty recently and got super into it.

ED: Were you able to avoid all the spoilers before watching it?

WS: I kind of knew about Jon Snow’s parents. That was teased at some point in the middle, so I put that together with things I’d heard.

ED: What’s the movie you’ve rewatched the most in your life?

WS: Deadpool 2. I’ve seen it so many times. I don’t know why that one in particular, but I go back and rewatch it a lot.

ED: I know you’re a huge Marvel fan. Is there a Marvel character you’re dying to play?

WS: It’s really hard to answer that, because there are a couple characters that I’d love to play, but I don’t want to mess it up for myself in the future by putting that out there right now. I’m such a big fan that I want to watch all these movies, and it’s hard for me to watch myself, so I don’t want to mess that up for myself, either. If I’m right for something, then I’m right for it, and if I’m not, I’m not.

ED: You’ve talked about how you’re pitching a cameo for yourself in Leah Jeffries’ Cheetah Girls movie. Do you have a character in mind?

WS: No, it’s more like, “Get me in there!” But they filmed pretty far away, and I don’t even know if they’d want me to do a cameo. But maybe I could be their archnemesis, like in a boy band called the Cheetah Boys.

ED: Can you sing?

WS: No. I would just use old Justin Timberlake vocals or something.

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ED: Who’s an actor you dream of working with someday?

WS: Tom Cruise. I like how he operates. And Leo DiCaprio is, like, the actor — that’s the dude! Tom Holland would also be really cool to work with. I feel like he’s such a fun dude.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2027?

WS: I hope a really cool film comes along that I’ll get the honor to work on. Also, I hope Percy Jackson gets renewed for Season 4.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.