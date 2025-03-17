Percy Jackson Has Already Been Renewed For Season 3

Percy Jackson’s godly odyssey is far from over. The Disney+ series just got a massive show of support from the streamer, which picked up a third season of the YA fantasy saga long before Season 2 even premieres. It’s a very encouraging update for fans of Rock Riordan’s book series, especially since the first shot at adapting the novels failed to reach the adventure-packed third installment, The Titan’s Curse.

The renewal was announced in March 2025, just a couple month after production on Season 2 wrapped at the start of the year. The second season isn’t slated to release until December 2025, making this a particularly early pickup, and spelling out a promising future for the show.

The optimistic outlook is a far-cry from the last time Percy Jackson was adapted for screens. The 2010 movie Percy Jackson and the Olympians and its sequel, 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, were mired in controversy among fans, and ultimately the saga ended prematurely before most of Riordan’s stories could ever make it to the big screen. While Seasons 1 and 2 of the Disney+ show provide versions of those movies that more accurately adhere to the books, Season 3 will be the first time Riordan’s third novel, The Titan’s Curse, will get the live-action treatment.

Season 3 Introduces Important New Characters

Disney+

It’s still too early for any casting announcements, but fans can expect some important new stars to join the show once production on Season 3 begins. Chief among them is Thalia Grace, Zeus’ daughter who joins Percy, Annabeth, and Grover’s ranks in the third book. On the page, Thalia is first introduced at the end of the second book, so her casting could be revealed in Season 2 before she takes on a main role in Season 3.

Other major characters that will join Season 3’s cast include Hades’ children Bianca and Nico di Angelo, Atlas’ daughter Zoë Nightshade, and the goddess Artemis.

The Adventure Won’t Start Soon

Although Season 3 was picked up remarkably early, it still seems likely that it will follow the show’s annual release schedule, and therefore probably won’t land on Disney+ until December 2026.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.