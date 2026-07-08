The Cheetah Girls 4 Reveals New Main Cast & Returning OG Stars

Believe it, mister: the Cheetah Girls are staging a comeback! Well, to be more accurate, the beloved 2000s girl group is passing the spotted baton to a new pack of Cheetah sisters, but most of the OG quartet will be returning to guide these cubs in the upcoming Cheetah Girls: Next Gen. The fourth Cheetah Girls movie comes almost 25 years after the 2003 Disney musical debuted, and will center on a buzzy new cast.

Although there had been rumblings about a fourth Cheetah Girls movie for a while, Disney finally confirmed it on July 8, revealing that the Next Gen movie will be set in South Africa (continuing the sequels’ theme of exploring international locations). Although a new girl group will be earning their spots, the OG Cheetahs are still on the prowl, with Raven-Symoné running the show as an executive producer.

The story will follow Galleria (Symoné) and fellow Cheetah Girl Chanel (Adrienne Bailon) as they bring Galleria’s daughter Faith and her three friends on a trip to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Sabrina Bryan is set to make a special appearance as Dorinda — but Kiely Williams, who played Cheetah Girl Aquanette in the first three movies, is not on the cast list.

Meet The New Cheetah Girls

The next gen is in good hands with the new Cheetah pride. Percy Jackson breakout Leah Sava’ Jeffries will helm the group as Galleria’s daughter Faith, with Carmen Sanchez by her side as Chanel’s younger sister Dior. The girl group is rounded out by Kaileen Chang as Ruby and Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn.

A few more new cast members have also been revealed. Sophia Bush will play a supporting character named Jennifré, and Kamogelo Ramashala — a South African actor discovered in Disney’s open casting call — will also star as Kendi.

The Next Chapter Is Just Getting Started

As Symoné revealed in a July 8 Instagram video, production has only just begun on Cheetah Girls: Next Gen in the summer of 2026. Hopefully, the movie will be ready to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2027, but there’s no confirmed release date just yet.

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