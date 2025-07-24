It’s fair to say that fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson novels weren’t exactly thrilled about some choices made in the early 2010s movie adaptations. Among the many controversial changes 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters made from the books was the omission of a crucial scene between Percy and Annabeth. But now, at long last, the fan-favorite sirens scene will finally be brought to life in Season 2 of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Annabeth’s emotional interaction with the sirens has been heralded by fans as one of the most important moments highlighting Percy and Annabeth’s relationship, so readers were disappointed when the movies didn’t include it. In Riordan’s 2006 book The Sea of Monsters, Percy and his half-brother Tyson fill their ears with wax to avoid hearing the lethal sirens’ song, but Annabeth instead insists on hearing it, believing it will impart wisdom on her.

What follows is not only a deeply revelatory realization for Annabeth, but also a key bonding moment for Annabeth and Percy. Walter Scobell told Entertainment Weekly that creating this scene in particular was very challenging. "It's almost terrifying," Scobell said. "There's scenes like that where you feel like every single Percy Jackson fan in the world is watching this happen. You can feel all their eyes on you while you're acting."

Disney+

While the Disney+ show has remained more loyal to the books, there have been some noticeable alterations from page to screen. And Leah Jeffries teased that there is “a huge change” to the sirens scene, hinting that the moment will be expanded to include a deeper conversation between Annabeth and Percy about their relationship, rather than the characters simply continuing on their journey after the altercation.

"I just love how it came together," Jeffries said. "Me and Walker definitely did our best to give you guys that."

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Disney+ in December 2025.

