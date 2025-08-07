Raven-Symoné's Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant & Asked Her To Be Godmother

Raven-Symoné is a happily married woman these days, but she’s experienced her fair share or dating horror stories before finally finding her wife. For instance, there was the time that her long-term boyfriend cheated on her, got another woman pregnant, and to top it all off, had the audacity to ask Raven to be the child’s godmother. Got all that? The former Disney Channel star recently shared the surprising story, and the details are truly jaw-dropping.

Raven opened up about a particularly difficult chapter in her love life during her Aug. 5 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “We were together for a really long time,” Raven said of this unnamed ex-boyfriend, whom she previously confirmed she had dated for seven years. “And he got another girl pregnant, and the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid.”

While Raven didn’t name this ex, she hinted “he’s pretty well known” in the entertainment community. The actor’s longest public relationships prior to her wife Miranda Maday were with her That’s So Raven co-star Jonathan McDaniel and Empire star Jussie Smollett.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Raven emphasized that she has no ill will for this ex. “We’re still in communication now,” Raven said. “He's been through a lot, so there's nothing but love and respect for all that he's gone through in his family, but he still talks about it all the time. Dumb*ss.”

Thankfully, Raven is done dealing with cheating drama now. She married Maday in 2020 after the two kept their relationship private for about five years.

CraSH/Shutterstock

The couple first met back in 2015, when Maday attended a karaoke night at a West Hollywood gay bar that Raven was hosting. After keeping their romance out of the spotlight prior to getting married, the loving wives now run a YouTube channel together, which also platforms the podcast they co-host.