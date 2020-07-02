Raven-Symoné's Zodiac Sign Says She's A Spontaneous & Intense Partner

Raven-Symoné is officially off the market. On June 18, 2020, the actor tied the knot with Miranda Pearman-Maday and fans were shook — probably because most people didn't even know she was dating someone. However, when you consider Raven-Symoné's zodiac sign, the surprise wedding is pretty on-brand for her. Symoné was born on Dec. 10, which makes her a free-spirited Sagittarius. Sags do what they want, when they want, and they never allow fear to hold them back. Though the archers of the zodiac tend to be a little unreliable, you can always depend on a Sagittarius for honesty, optimism, and spontaneity.

One of the challenges of dating a Saggy is that they can't stand talking about feelings. As candid as they are, a Sagittarius would much rather get into a philosophical debate than tell you why they're upset, and that def seems to be the case for Symoné. "I don't deal with issues very well," she confessed to Variety in June 2019. "I just see it, smirk, and move on. Some things I said, other people would stress about it, which would make me continue to think about it, but most of the time, as long as it doesn't make my insides feel icky, I move on." Spoken like a true Sag queen.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

Another thing anyone who dates a Sag should know: Archers have no filter. The actor also told Variety during her June 2019 interview that she sometimes fails to think before she speaks — even on live TV. While talking her experience co-hosting The View, Symoné said, "Sometimes when I go on stage, I blackout and don't know what came out of my mouth, and then I go home and watch and I'm like, 'Oh. My. God. Did I just say that?' And then I kind of smirk, and then I'm like, 'Yes, I totally said that. Yay me!'" Sags like moving forward, not looking back, which makes them the bubbly, regret-free optimists they are.

No one can stop a Saggy from living their truth, and when you date a Sagittarius, don't expect them to hold anything back. These individualistic idealists hate feeling stifled, which is why Symoné finally decided to come out on Twitter in 2013. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in Oct. 2014, the actor spoke about why she resists labels. "...my mother and people in my family, they've taught me to keep my personal life to myself as much as possible, but I am proud to be who I am and what I am," she told Winfrey. "I don't need language. I don't need a categorizing statement for it."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Life with a Sagittarius is never dull, and in her IG post announcing her nuptials, Symoné made it clear that life with her new wife will likely be full of adventure. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Symoné captioned a photo from her wedding day. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!!" That is so Raven, and I'm so excited to see where life takes these two lovebirds.