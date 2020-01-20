There was no shortage of girl power at the 2020 Women's March in Los Angeles, especially given that Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon of Disney Channel girl-group the Cheetah Girls were in the house. The two ladies belted out an epic performance at the empowering event, and it was fierceness from start to finish. Plus, given that it's been quite a while since they're performed together, it was nostalgic AF. Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon’s Cheetah Girls reunion has my 2003 self freaking out.

Bailon was previously scheduled to perform at the march, but those in attendance got an epic surprise when Symoné joined her on-stage. Together, the ladies sang "Together We Can," the best Cheetah Girls song IMO, and they completely nailed it.

Symoné and Bailon were part of the Cheetah Girls from 2002 through 2008, and despite the group's other members, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan, being absent from the Women's March, Symoné and Bailon still held their own. The two stars have maintained a tight-knit friendship through the years, and made it clear they were thrilled to share the stage together at the Women's March.

"Yo #theangelsvoice @adriennebailon graced us with her voice at @womensmarch what a great turnout!" Symoné captioned a photo of with Bailon shared to her Instagram page.

Bailon shared a post of her own, and the two ladies were absolutely beaming. “’TOGETHER WE CAN’ -- -- Chu Chi & Bubbles @wmnsmarchla Love you @ravensymone,” Bailon captioned her post, referencing their hit song.

While I'm absolutely living for the mini-reunion from the girls, I know what you're thinking: "What about an official reunion?!"

Well, Bailon has previously spoken out on the prospect, and she didn't completely rule it out.

"I personally would never say never, but there is something to be said for not ruining anyone's childhood either," Bailon told ET. "It was a great thing then, and I think some things should be left untouched. It was awesome then and let's not ruin the legacy of the Cheetah Girls," she said.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of what the future holds for these ladies, one thing's for sure: they're Cheetah Girls, cheetah sisters, for life.