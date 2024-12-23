It’s been 21 years since The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel, when Adrienne Bailon-Houghton first strutted like she meant it as Chanel. At the time, she was 20 years old and new to Hollywood.

“Lynn Whitfield, my co-star from The Cheetah Girls who played Galleria's mom, told me in our trailer one day something I wish I knew at the time, which is stop beating yourself up,” Bailon-Houghton tells Elite Daily. “I constantly was nit-picking, and comparing myself to everyone else. At that age, I should have listened when she told me that I will look back at photos of myself in my 20s and wish I would have appreciated myself then.”

Saying ‘no’ doesn’t mean you’re a bad person or mean. ‘No’ is your friend.

Taking that lesson to heart, the actor and former The Real co-host is now acknowledging what she has in her 40s. One thing she is grateful for is her son, Ever James, whom she welcomed via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton in 2022. “Motherhood isn’t as easy as I was told it was going to be,” she says. “Growing up, especially in a Latino household, I was constantly told that if somebody looked at me I'd get pregnant versus trying to have a child at 33. It was not an easy journey for me at all.”

One thing that is making her life easier as she continues to embrace the “miracle” that is parenthood is Dreft, the detergent brand she recently partnered with; one she frequently uses to launder her child’s clothing.

Since her Disney Channel days, Bailon-Houghton has learned more life lessons, from family to dating to wellness and everything in between, that she wishes to share — just like her Cheetah Girls co-star did when she was in her 20s. Below are 21 things Bailon-Houghton believes everyone should know by 21. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

“You will absolutely fall in love again. When I was younger I thought, ‘I'll never find anybody like this again. This is the only person I will ever love.’ Baby, I have loved and loved some more. It didn’t end there and I wish I had known that more love existed.” “I love the saying ‘hang out with eagles so you'll soar.’ Try to find people around you who you're constantly learning from, or are better than you in areas where you find weakness. You can lean on them for strength.” “Instead of being the one carrying people, hang with people who will carry you.” “There isn't one way, let alone only three ways, to become successful in Hollywood. There are so many different lanes.” “Success and fame are two completely different things. You can be a successful actress, a successful producer, a successful whatever, without necessarily being ‘famous.’” “Find a community and an audience who loves and appreciates you. Stay in the lane that loves you back instead of trying to fit into any other shapes.” “Embrace normalcy in your 20s.” “When you have a family, it becomes your first job and No. 1 priority. It isn't an add-on to everything you already have going on.” “You can have it all, but maybe not at the same time.” “Saying ‘no’ doesn’t mean you’re a bad person or mean. ‘No’ is your friend.” “Skin care extends beyond just the products you apply to your face. What you wash your clothes with can actually affect your skin, too. If you have sensitive skin, detergents with harsh chemicals or strong fragrances can lead to irritation or breakouts. By using a mild detergent like Dreft, you’re helping protect your skin.” “It's so important to live in the now, and find the beauty in yourself and where you're at in your life currently.” “Classic fashion never fades.” “Don’t feel pressured to follow trends that don't work for you. I tried every trend there was that existed, and maybe not all of them were for me.” “I wish I understood finances in my 20s better than I did. I wish I had the financial literacy to know about acquired assets, savings, and investments.” “Success isn't based on fame, but on how you're able to support your family.” “My mom gave me the greatest quote of all time when I started dealing with the internet and specifically social media. She said, ‘If they don't know you personally, you can't take it personally.’” “Surround yourself with people who are constantly reminding you of who you are and uplifting you. That will outweigh any negativity you hear on social media.” “Take more photos.” “Continue to see the world and travel.” “You don’t always have to strike while the iron’s hot. I don't think I understood what that meant in my 20s, and I'm almost glad because I'm really happy where it landed me.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.