Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton have expanded their family. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the couple announced they welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Ever James — through surrogacy.

The singer and TV host introduced her son by sharing a photo of the family of three on Instagram. The picture, which featured a black and white filter, showed Bailon making skin-to-skin contact with her newborn in her hospital bed. Houghton was positioned to the right of his wife and looked at Ever James.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” Bailon captioned her post, alongside a poem dedicated to her son.

The Cheetah Girls star also said she and her husband did not publicly share that they were expecting publicly because of previous “challenging” experiences with fertility. “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging,” Bailon wrote. “But God is true to His word and His promises.”

After “praying” for the last nine months, Bailon said she and Houghton feel nothing but “joy and overwhelming love and gratitude” now that their son is here. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything,” she said. “Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate, and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over five years on this journey.”

Bailon finished her post by writing, “He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton 🤍.”

Many celebrities congratulated the couple on the arrival of their newborn, including a few of Bailon’s former The Real co-hosts. “Wooooo-hooooo!!!!! Cried so many tears of joy today!” Tamera Mowry-Housley wrote. “So happy for you my love! See you guys sooooon!!!”

Jeannie Mai also couldn’t be happier for Bailon and Houghton. “HE IS HERE!!!!! Lord thank you for this gift,” Mai wrote. “You spent quality time making for Israel and Ade. Every second of perfection. Thank you for His genius mind and adorable smile that’s bout to light up our world! We’ve been waiting for u Ever!! Monaco’s ready for matching outfits 👀🤪😍😍😍😍😍.”

Khloé Kardashian, whose brother Rob Kardashian once dated Bailon, also left a nice message for the couple. “I am so beyond happy for you A!!!” Kardashian wrote. “He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second ❤️.”

Congrats to the couple on their new bundle of joy.