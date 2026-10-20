Jackson Olson has always been a competitive person, but Dancing With the Stars is a whole new ball game for the Savannah Bananas athlete. “I never really planned for how intense this show was going to be,” he says. “There are so many talented people this season, and I’m not the best dancer — not even close to the best dancer — but my hard work and dedication have really shown.”

Before the 2026 Banana Bowl Championship on Oct. 10, the 29-year-old infielder was managing an incredibly hectic schedule, with daily four-hour DWTS rehearsals and constant baseball games. That meant jumping on a plane immediately after taping the live show Tuesdays in Los Angeles and traveling back to Savannah, Georgia. “My cooldown session the last month has been in the airport,” he says. “I go to the airport lounge and sit with my partner, Emma [Slater], and just debrief our day.”

Now that his baseball season has come to an end, Olson is focusing solely on Dancing With the Stars — and just in time for Dedication Night on Oct. 20. He is ready to take home the Mirrorball Trophy, and possibly pick up a few more opportunities along the way. Below, Olson dishes on his self-care, wellness, and exciting plans for after Dancing With the Stars.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Elite Daily: How do your Dancing With the Stars rehearsals compare to your Savannah Bananas practices?

Jackson Olson: Rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars are unlike anything I’ve ever done. With the Bananas, you have 20 other guys to lean on to help you through stuff. You don't have to be perfect, because people are watching a different guy every minute. But with these rehearsals, it’s just you and your partner.

ED: Walk me through your typical cooldown routine after a rehearsal.

JO: I immediately order food. When I'm eating, I try to relax. Now that I don’t have to cooldown in a busy airport, I’m lucky enough to be able to hang out with my girlfriend, Maggie [Sajak].

ED: What is your typical post-dance food order?

JO: I’m ordering Chipotle almost every time. I’ll order breakfast burritos if we have an early morning rehearsal.

I’m just so thankful and lucky to have this time right now, no matter when it ends.

ED: After getting great scores on Dancing With the Stars, who is the first person that you want to call?

JO: Luckily enough, the first people I want to call are actually with me. My mom, dad, and Maggie are at the live show. We go out to dinner afterwards, and it’s an experience I never knew that any of us were going to have. I’m just so thankful and lucky to have this time right now, no matter when it ends.

ED: Once you've eaten and had your debrief, what else is in your unwinding process?

JO: I love bed rotting and watching a TV show. I just got a Nintendo Switch, so I’m getting back into playing video games. I’m playing some Mario Kart and Disney games. That’s really fun when I’m trying to rot as much as possible and just chill out.

Disney/Eric McCandless

ED: Social media is such a huge part of Dancing With the Stars. Do you allow yourself to go on social media to see what the fans are saying?

JO: I try to protect my peace by not going on social media as much as possible. I’ve had to stop myself from just endlessly scrolling, because there are so many different opinions online. Sometimes those opinions will affect your opinions of yourself.

No matter what your scores are, no matter what your reaction is, if you make it to that next week, that’s all you need to worry about.

ED: How do you handle a performance that doesn’t go exactly as planned?

JO: I’ve struggled a lot with moving on from tough baseball games in the past. With these dances, you really do have to let them go and move on, because you have a brand new dance, style, and song that you’ve never done before. No matter what your scores are, no matter what your reaction is, if you make it to that next week, that’s all you need to worry about. You have a brand new week to prove yourself, and that’s the beauty of the show.

ED: You had to fly back and forth a lot this season. What is the one nonnegotiable comfort item that you need to pack?

JO: The one thing I have to have is headphones, so I can listen to music and watch YouTube videos. I watch videos about Disney and park vlogs. My girlfriend and I just booked a Disney Cruise. We’re pumped about that, and then right after that, we’re doing the RunDisney races. We're all Disney, all the time.

ED: As an athlete, what are your go-to recovery rituals?

JO: I use my Theragun all the time. And I drink cherry juice at night, which is a natural form of melatonin. It doesn’t make you super tired, but it helps with muscle recovery. I also drink electrolytes every morning with my coffee. I do the LMNT or Liquid I.V. The best-tasting ones are the Gatorade ones.

ED: What is your go-to self-care when you want to treat yourself?

JO: I love getting massages. That’s something that I’m going to do in the off-season a ton. I don't have any time to do it right now, but that’s one thing that really clears my mind and gets me back in the mode of feeling good.

ED: Besides taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, what are you actively manifesting for yourself this year?

JO: At the end of this journey, I want to be able to say that I've put everything that I possibly could into dance, baseball, travel, and social media. Those are the four things that I'm doing right now. Mirrorball or not, I want to make sure that I can tell myself afterwards, “Jackson, you put everything into this and you tried your hardest.”

Courtesy of Jackson Olson

ED: Once this season is over, what would be your ideal chill day?

JO: I’m going to Disney all the time, so that’s my chill day.

ED: Do you have any tips for people who’ve never been to Disney?

JO: At Magic Kingdom, you have to get the cheeseburger spring rolls. Those are the best. On a Disney cruise, you can order room service 24/7, and you can order unlimited Mickey Premium ice cream bars. Also, Disney Springs is like another park at Disney World. If you don't want to spend money on a ticket, go to Disney Springs and have just as much fun.

ED: Other than Disney, what's next for you after Dancing With the Stars?

JO: I’m definitely going to take the two months that I have completely off and decompress, and go on vacation. I want to play with the Savannah Bananas for as long as possible, but who knows? Maybe there's something else out there for me in the next couple years, like a hosting gig or TV show. I could get into acting. The world can be my oyster if I want it to be, and I definitely want it to be.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.