Get your countdown apps ready, because your future vacation itinerary just got a major upgrade. Live on stage at the 2026 D23 Expo in California, Disney announced a massive new lineup of attractions coming to theme parks around the world and cruise ships on the sea.

The biennial event — which I refer to as Disney’s Comic-Con — is where fans come to celebrate all things Mickey Mouse while the company unveils exciting teasers for movies, Broadway shows, park experiences, and more. Remember the showcase from two years ago? That’s where we got groundbreaking bombshells like the expansion to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, plus a Villains Land and an Encanto ride coming to Walt Disney World.

Since most of those ambitious projects are still underway, the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 this year was mostly a status update packed with jaw-dropping details and exclusive first looks. The panels also dropped some date reveals that are seriously exciting for anyone looking to plan their upcoming vacay for 2027.

With so much info to unpack from the show, here’s an easy-to-follow breakdown of what’s actually coming to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, the cruise line, and international parks next year.

A Fan-Fave Parade Returns To Disneyland

The thing I’m most looking forward to coming to Disneyland is the Avengers Campus expansion with two new rides, Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab. As a Marvel Cinematic Universe superfan, I can’t wait for more thrill rides to join WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!

Hearing that Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, and more are returning to star in these new attractions made me scream. But I was equally gutted to hear I’ll have to wait until 2028 for them to open.

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Thankfully, the wait will be a lot easier because Disneyland is getting some fan-fave entertainment back into the park to tide us over. Starting in February 2027, a new version of the Remember... Dreams Come True nighttime show will make its return to Disneyland. Then, later that same month, the OG World of Color will also come back to Disney California Adventure. To top it all off, my favorite Disneyland parade of all time, Magic Happens, returns to the park in the summer of 2027.

Visit Monstropolis At Walt Disney World

There will be a lot of construction going on at Walt Disney World with Imagineers working hard on a Villains Land and two Cars rides at Magic Kingdom. The Carousel of Progress is also getting a massive modernization. The updated version will debut in late spring 2027 and star the voices of Jamie Lee Curtis and Bryan Cranston.

Animal Kingdom is also getting a makeover with Indiana Jones, Encanto, and a carousel of beloved Disney animals like Kevin from Up and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh. One of the biggest cheers from the crowd came when Disney announced it was going to fix the animatronic Yeti from Animal Kingdom’s Expedition Everest roller coaster — which has been having structural issues since 2006.

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There’s a lot of fun things to come, but you’ll need to wait a bit to see them. Something that will be available starting in 2027, though, is the all-new Monstropolis at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Monsters, Inc.-themed land will officially open its first phase right on schedule.

Disney hinted that while not everything will be available when it debuts — like the highly anticipated door roller coaster — guests will still get to walk around the area like they’re Mike and Sulley. Even better? You can fuel up between monster-sized photo ops at a new pizza place and a real-life Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant. This is where Mike took Celia on their disastrous date in the movie, and as a Harry Styles fan, I can’t wait to see what music they play at a monster sushi restaurant.

2027 Might Be The Year For International Disney Parks

While Disneyland and Walt Disney World are busy working on rides to come, the international parks have some exciting 2027 plans. Disneyland Paris just got a new Frozen land this year that is worth seeing if you haven’t already. If you plan your trip just right, you could also be among the first to ride the park’s refurbished Space Mountain. De la Terre à la Lune will replace Hyperspace Mountain next year.

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Speaking of Space Mountain, Tokyo Disneyland is also working on a rebuild. Their new version, dubbed Space Mountain: Earthrise, is expected to open in late 2027 as well.

Fans of Wreck-It Ralph will definitely want to make a trip to Japan, because Tokyo is opening Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue in the spring. The indoor ride will take place within the world of Wreck-It Ralph with Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz, and you’ll feel like you’re a part of the video game.

Woody & Buzz Join A New Cruise Ship

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If you watched Toy Story 5 and have a renewed love for Woody and Buzz after listening to Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” you might want to start saving up for a Disney Cruise. The latest ship to join the Wish class is the Disney Believe, which is expected to set sail at the end of 2027.

There weren’t too many details revealed, except Tinker Bell will be on the front of the ship, a Moana statue will be in the atrium, and Woody and Buzz will be hanging off the back with giant-sized crayons.