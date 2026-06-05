Taylor Swift Fans Think "I Knew It, I Knew You" Is Teasing Debut TV

Finally, there’s new Taylor Swift music in the world. Nine months after releasing The Life of a Showgirl, Swift released “I Knew It, I Knew You” on June 5. The new track is not part of a larger album rollout — it was actually written for the soundtrack of Toy Story 5, coming June 19 — and yet, fans still think the song could be teasing the re-release of Swift’s self-titled debut album.

Swift made her return to country music — twang and all — with “I Knew It, I Knew You.” For longtime fans, the song (written for the toy cowgirl Jessie) sounded a lot like her first album. Swift seemingly noted the similarities, too. “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she wrote about the track on Instagram, sharing a childhood video of her in a cowgirl costume.

Fans quickly started theorizing that the song and its promotion (including a country-themed photoshoot) could be Easter eggs for Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). Specifically, they’re hoping for an October 2026 release date, perfectly timed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album’s original release.

The most compelling piece of evidence? Swift’s outfit choice for her “I Knew It, I Knew You” photos. In one shot, Swift is wearing a yellow dress with red flowers — a look that may be familiar for some longtime listeners. When she first released debut back in 2006, Swift wore a yellow dress with red flowers in one of the promo photos. OK, so a similar outfit choice isn’t concrete proof of the re-recording, but it wouldn’t be the first time Swift used her clothing as an Easter egg.

Plus, back in May 2025, Swift herself confirmed that she finished working on her re-recorded debut album. In an open letter about (finally) owning her masters, Swift shared an update on her first record. “I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” she wrote, adding that her reputation (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks were also going to “hatch” someday. “Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about.”