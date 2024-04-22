Taylor Swift may be the queen of Easter eggs, but still, The Tortured Poets Departmenthas been a complete surprise to Swifties since it was first announced at the 2024 Grammys. With everyone guessing Reputation (Taylor’s Version)was on the way, no one predicted TTPD — but there have been clues since early 2023.
Swift has said before that she likes to hint at things years in advance. On The Tonight Showin 2021, she said, “Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far? I think I'm gonna try to do it.” During her Lover era, Swift also revealed one of her favorite kinds of Easter eggs is clothing and jewelry.
We’ve seen this with Swift wearing blue, a color most associated with her 1989 album, leading up to its Taylor’s Version release in 2023. And while many people thought her black outfits during this time were hinting at Rep (TV), they were actually in line with The Tortured Poets Department.
The black and white color scheme wasn’t the only style-related Easter egg Swift was dropping; she was also wearing accessories named after tracks on the album and hinting at themes for the record. Sarah Chapelle, who runs the @taylorswiftstyled Instagram account, has since pointed out a few of these Easter eggs, but below is a list of nine TTPD clothing hints you may have missed.