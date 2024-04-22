Taylor Swift may be the queen of Easter eggs, but still, The Tortured Poets Department has been a complete surprise to Swifties since it was first announced at the 2024 Grammys. With everyone guessing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was on the way, no one predicted TTPD — but there have been clues since early 2023.

Swift has said before that she likes to hint at things years in advance. On The Tonight Show in 2021, she said, “Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far? I think I'm gonna try to do it.” During her Lover era, Swift also revealed one of her favorite kinds of Easter eggs is clothing and jewelry.

We’ve seen this with Swift wearing blue, a color most associated with her 1989 album, leading up to its Taylor’s Version release in 2023. And while many people thought her black outfits during this time were hinting at Rep (TV), they were actually in line with The Tortured Poets Department.

The black and white color scheme wasn’t the only style-related Easter egg Swift was dropping; she was also wearing accessories named after tracks on the album and hinting at themes for the record. Sarah Chapelle, who runs the @taylorswiftstyled Instagram account, has since pointed out a few of these Easter eggs, but below is a list of nine TTPD clothing hints you may have missed.

01 Taylor Wore Betty Shoes To The 2023 Grammys In January 2023 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 Grammys, Swift wore a Roberto Cavalli two-piece dress that perfectly represented her Midnights era, but she was also wearing a subtle Easter egg to another one of her albums. Her shoes (which were hard to see!) were custom Giuseppe Zanotti Betty Platform Sandals. Most fans thought this was a nod to folklore, but it could have also been hinting at TTPD. At the center of folklore is a fictional love triangle between Betty, James, and Augustine. The song “Cardigan” is told through Betty’s perspective, looking back at her relationship with James and knowing that he would “come back” to her. Following the release of Tortured Poets, fans have theorized that “Cardigan” is actually about Matty Healy. Swift even seemed to say, “This one’s about you, you know who you are. I love you,” to Healy while performing “Cardigan” in front of him at the Eras Tour in May 2023. “Cardigan” and “Peter” on TTPD also both reference Peter Pan, so Swift wearing Betty shoes in Jan. 2023 could have been an early Easter egg to Healy and returning themes on the new album.

02 Taylor Had On A Sofia Dress While Out With Matty In May 2023 @taylorswiftstyled/Instagram When Swift and Healy were reportedly seeing each other in May 2023, the two went on a date to Casa Cipriani in NYC. While the club is members-only, a stealthy pic of the two showed that Swift was wearing a Sofia Dress from Dôen. Track 19 on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is titled “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus.”

04 Taylor Accessorized With Albatross-Like Earrings In October 2023 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images One of the bonus songs from The Tortured Poets Department variants is “The Albatross.” Swift announced the special edition track at her Sydney show on Feb. 22, but she had already hinted at it in October 2023 when she wore a bird earring while out in NYC. According to Chapelle, the Marquise Center Flying Thunderbird Drop Stud she wore retails for $4,550. That’s a very expensive Easter egg.

05 Taylor Carried An M Bag In November 2023 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images This one might be a bit of a stretch — or at least a happy coincidence — but Swift was spotted with an M Frame Box Bag in Nov. 2023. The last time she was seen with this bag was in May 2023, when she was linked to Healy. It’s possible the “M” stands for Matty.

06 Taylor Made Sure To Carry A Cassandra Bag In November 2023 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Also in November, Swift was spotted with another purse clue. While out in NYC with Gracie Abrams, she sported a YSL Cassandra Medium Shoulder Bag. Track 27 on The Tortured Poets Department is named “Cassandra” after the Greek prophetess.

07 Taylor Kept It Cozy With Robin Boots In January 2024 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The 30th track on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is titled “Robin,” which Swift hinted at back in January. To go along with her winter, cozy ‘fit in NYC, the Grammy winner wore Robin Leather Chelsea Boots from The Row. The quiet luxury footwear was almost too quiet for Swifties to notice.

08 Taylor Hinted At The “Fortnight” Music Video In January 2024 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images That same week in New York, Swift was seen wearing a black Flared Hem Belted Cotton Mini Dress from ALAÏA while getting dinner with Brittany Mahomes, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Avignone. No one could have guessed this was a callback to the Victorian dress Swift wears in the “Fortnight” music video.