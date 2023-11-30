Since Taylor Swift’s re-releases began with Fearless in 2021, Swifties have been itching for her to drop the release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Nearly three years later, Swift only has two albums left to re-record: Reputation and her debut album Taylor Swift. And it seems like the world is finally ready for the singer’s ultimate revenge album to resurface. She might be ready for it as well. When Spotify Wrapped came around on Nov. 29, Swifties noticed a ton of nods to Reputation, hinting the next re-release could be coming soon.

Taylor Swift fans have been picking up Reputation Easter eggs for what feels like forever at this point. Throughout 2023, Swift’s clothing, social media posts, and song choices have all seemed to indicate that her re-recorded version of the album would be dropping soon. She fueled that fire even more on Spotify Wrapped day. Not only was Swift the streaming app’s top artist of the year, but she also seemed to use the event to hide some Reputation Easter eggs for in-the-know fans. Here are all the sus details.

1. The Phone Ringing

Spotify

One of this year’s new gimmicks for Spotify Wrapped was videos from top artists, and Swift’s clip in particular caught everyone’s attention. In her thank you message, some fans could hear a phone ringing in the background, possibly hinting at her infamous “Look What You Made Me Do” lyric: “The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now.”

However, it seems more likely that the ringing was simply a glitch in the app, since the slide prior to the top artist video featured the same phone sound and was played for other top artists aside from just Swift.

2. The Snow Globe Playlist

Swift’s team created a very interesting Spotify playlist on Wrapped day. The official Taylor Nation account tweeted out a playlist called “snow globe,” telling fans to “keep your eyes peeled” while checking it out.

The 75-song playlist features seven of Swift’s songs, but notably ends with her Reputation closer “New Year’s Day.” The playlist description is also suspicious, changing up Swift’s “Lover” lyrics to say, “We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til... February?” Swifties took the shoutout as an indication Reputation (TV) could be coming in February.

3. Karyn The Snake

Spotify

To celebrate Swift being Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2023, the app shared an image filled with references to Swiftie lore. Noticeably, a large black snake, the mascot for Swift’s Reputation era, is prominently shown leaving a tunnel. Could that mean Reputation is finally coming out from hiding?

4. Getaway Car

The photo also shows a black car, clearly referencing Swift’s Reputation track “Getaway Car.”

5. Sunset & Vine

A small pair of street signs also appear in the photo, showcasing the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street. It’s the same intersection Swift sings about in her Reputation track “Gorgeous.”

6. Newsprint Sleeves

Elsewhere in Spotify’s photo, a woman can be seen wearing sleeves emblazoned with the same newsprint as Reputation’s cover art.