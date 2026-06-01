It really is a Tay Story after all. Throughout all of May 2026, Swifties picked up on several hints ranging from Easter egg-y billboards to mysterious website countdowns that suggested Taylor Swift had a major involvement in the upcoming Toy Story 5. Finally, on June 1, Swift confirmed that she penned a new song for the movie’s soundtrack. But given all the buildup, fans think that an even bigger reveal is coming — namely, that Swift also has an important voice role in the movie.

Swift announced her new song “I Knew It, I Knew You” on Instagram, writing: “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

New music is great, but there are some clues that Swift may secretly also have a pivotal role in Toy Story 5. The theory is that the pop superstar will voice Jessie’s original owner Emily.

Disney

The most telling hints about this potential character have been Jessie being heavily featured in Swift’s announcement. The cowgirl was the only movie character shown in the animation on Swift’s website counting down to her song announcement. And the acoustic CD cover for “I Knew It, I Knew You” notably depicts the tree where Jessie was abandoned by her owner in Toy Story 2.

It’s previously been revealed that the new movie will have Jessie returning to Emily’s home. The character of Emily has only briefly been shown with her face obscured in the second movie, and has never been given a voice. With how much effort Swift has put into teasing her involvement in the movie, it would make sense for her to not only lend her singing voice, but also her speaking voice in a major way.

Fans will find out for sure if Swift is voicing Emily when Toy Story 5 releases in theaters on June 19.