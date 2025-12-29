A new year means new adventures, and Disney has a lot of exciting additions in the works to entice you to make the “happiest” and “most magical” places on Earth go-to travel destinations in 2026. From the OG Disneyland Resort in California to the Disney Cruise Line on the seas, each experience is getting an upgrade.

At 2024’s D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced many of the new attractions coming to the parks in the coming year, like a Mandalorian and Grogu addition to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Galaxy’s Edge. Since then, so many other surprises have been announced that fans will finally get to see realized in 2026 — and that’s not even including the confirmed returning events, festivals, and celebrations like Oogie Boogie Bash and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.

For everything you can expect in 2026 (to make your vacay planning easier), here is a roundup of what’s coming to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, the Cruise Line, and international parks next year.

Disneyland Is Getting A Disney Channel Nite

Disney Parks

Early 2026

If you were bummed to miss out on the 70th anniversary, no need to worry. The birthday celebration at Disneyland will continue to run through Aug. 9. In addition to those festivities, the Lunar New Year will return to Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 23 through Feb. 22. Since it’s the Year of the Horse, guests will get to meet and greet with Horace Horsecollar, Turning Red characters, and Mickey Mouse and his friends in festive ‘fits.

For Valentine’s Day, Sweethearts’ Nite is coming back as one of the Disneyland After Dark events on select nights Jan. 22 through Feb. 17. There will also be a new After Dark event for the 70th on March 3 and March 5, which will include themed menu items and rare characters from The Disney Afternoon, A Bug’s Life, and The Sword in the Stone.

Spring

Starting March 6 and going through April 27, Disney California Adventure Park will have its annual Food & Wine Festival once again. Over at Disneyland, Bluey and Bingo from the animated show Bluey will be making appearances at the Fantasyland Theatre starting March 22. The all-new Bluey’s Best Day Ever! show will continue throughout 2026.

One of Disneyland’s springtime Disneyland After Dark events will be a Disney Channel Nite, which will happen on April 12, April 14, and April 16. More details are expected to come in the new year, but last time there was a Disney Channel Nite, there were Hannah Montana, Camp Rock, and High School Musical photo ops, as well as throwback characters and entertainment.

Star Wars Nite will also be coming back this year on April 28, April 30, May 4, and May 6. The special ticketed event will include new menu items as well as characters and entertainment. The galactic celebrations for Star Wars will also incorporate the return of Hyperspace Mountain — aka Star Wars music playing as you ride Space Mountain — on April 28. The limited-time attraction will be available all day, so you don’t need to go to Star Wars Nite to enjoy it.

When The Mandalorian and Grogu starring Pedro Pascal hits theaters on May 22, fans will be able to see a new Mandalorian-themed mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Galaxy’s Edge. (You can never have too much Pedro Pascal IMO.)

Summer

On June 16 and June 18, Disneyland will be celebrating Pride Month with Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events. In years past, they’ve had rainbow-themed food, characters in new costumes, and a themed fireworks show.

This summer, Soarin’ at Disney California Adventure Park will also have a makeover with a new Soarin’ Across America show. You can celebrate the U.S.’s 250th anniversary on the ride starting July 2.

Fall

Disneyland will begin celebrating Halloween Time on Aug. 21 with seasonal menu items, character costumes, and attraction overlays. The spooktacular festivities will run through Oct. 31, and include the return of Oogie Boogie Bash — California Adventure’s after-hours party on select nights.

At California Adventure, Plaza de la Familia will also return on Aug. 21 and celebrate the spirit of Día De Los Muertos. This celebration inspired by Coco will run through Nov. 2.

Winter

The holidays will arrive early at Disneyland on Nov. 18, and run through the new year. The most wonderful time at the happiest place on Earth will include festive food, jolly decor, and limited-time entertainment.

Walt Disney World Is Getting A Muppet-Themed Roller Coaster

Early 2026

Walt Disney World is kicking off its 2026 calendar early with the return of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts on Jan. 16. The annual food festival with all-new menu items and merch will run through Feb. 23. Starting in January, WDW will also host After Hours events at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios. You’ll need an extra ticket on select nights to enjoy three additional hours of fun in the parks without all the crowds.

After the Festival of the Arts is done in February, you won’t have to wait too long for the next one at EPCOT. Starting March 4, the International Flower & Garden Festival returns and will run through June. 1.

Spring

The spring season will be a busy time at Disney World. A refurbished Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen, along with Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin with updated vehicles and new handheld blasters. Around this time, the Disney H2O Glow After Hours event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is expected to return as well.

Summer

Just like at Disneyland, Bluey is making her debut at Walt Disney World in 2026. You can find her and her sister Bingo at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. You’ll also be able to meet Rapunzel at the all-new The Magic of Disney Animation opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The area inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios will have a Drawn To Wonderland playground made from Mary Blair’s Alice in Wonderland concept art, as well as an interactive Off the Page! experience. This is where you can meet characters like the Tangled princess and Mulan.

The reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is also expected to open in the summer at Hollywood Studios, and The Mandalorian and Grogu mission will be making its way to Disney World’s version of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Galaxy’s Edge on May 22. Basically, summer is a great time to plan a trip to Hollywood Studios.

Of course, EPCOT will also be a great destination next summer as it’s getting the new Soarin’ Across America by Memorial Day on May 25, and the International Food & Wine Festival is expected to return around the same time as well.

Fall

Halloween at Disney World is expected to creep back around August, and it’s confirmed that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom.

Winter

Once Halloween is over, it’ll be time to celebrate the holidays. Disney has confirmed that Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Part at Magic Kingdom, and the International Festival of the Holidays will return to EPCOT next year.

Disney Cruise Line Is Setting A New Adventure

The Destiny may have just set sail in 2025, but Disney Cruise Line is already expanding its fleet in early 2026. The Disney Adventure is expected to set forth from Singapore on March 10 for its inaugural sailing. The ship will have three- and four-night itineraries with a Marvel-themed Avengers Assemble! show, starring Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and Loki.

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ll be delighted to know itineraries coming out of Galveston, Texas, will enjoy a Marvel Day at Sea for the first time in 2026, as well on select four- and five-night Disney Magic sailings. The Pixar Day at Sea will also be back on select five-night Disney Fantasy itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida.

If you’re bummed to be missing Bluey at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the adorable dog will be joining the Disney Cruise Line in 2026, along with Bingo for character meet and greets, as well as dance parties.

Disneyland Paris Is Having A Magical Transformation

Disneyland Paris is expected to have a big year in 2026. On March 29, Walt Disney Studios Park will officially transform into Disney Adventure World when the highly anticipated World of Frozen land opens. There will also be a new Adventure Way area with 14 dining locations for foodies. The garden-filled promenade will also have a Raiponce Tangled Spin attraction, inspired by Tangled, and a nighttime show, Disney Cascade of Lights.