Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 kicked off its Disney Parks showcase on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a big announcement for Star Wars fans. After a musical number and revealing that fan-favorite fireworks show Happily Ever After will return to the Magic Kingdom in 2023, Jon Favreau took to the stage to share that Baby Yoda is coming to Disneyland in November 2022. ICYMI, Disney teased that Grogu will be coming to the Disney Parks back in May, but now, we officially have a date for when that will be, as well as a first look.

Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — won’t be alone when he makes his debut at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, either. The adorable character will be accompanied by the Mandalorian himself. They will most likely be walkaround characters in Galaxy’s Edge, which just means they’ll be quite literally walking around Batuu. Seeing them out and about may make you feel like you’re a part of The Mandalorian series, and just happen to be stationed at the same outpost that Mando is currently visiting for a mission. While these characters are meant to make you feel like you’re immersed in the world of Star Wars, it can be a little harder to snap the standard selfie as they’re moving around.

How To Get A Picture With Grogu At Disneyland

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Galaxy’s Edge was designed to be an immersive experience that makes you forget you’re in a Disney theme park and are instead in a galaxy far, far away. Because of this, there will most likely be no traditional meet and greet area where you can wait in a line to snap a pic or two with the Mandalorian and Grogu. However, you can still snap a ‘Gram-worthy selfie if you’re prepared. It usually helps to have a friend with a camera ready to capture the moment, but your phone in selfie mode will work just as well.

When you spot Mando out with Baby Yoda by his side, head over and try to get a picture when you can. If it’s anything like when the Stormtroopers are patrolling the area and asking guests if they’re a part of the First Order or Resistance, it may be easier to get a video instead for an Insta Reel or TikTok.

When Will The Mandalorian And Grogu Arrive At Disneyland?

Rachel Chapman

Luckily, you won’t have to wait that long to see the Mandalorian and Grogu, as the two characters will arrive in Galaxy’s Edge in mid-November. While Disney didn’t share a more specific date, November is not that far away. If you’re planning to visit the parks for the holidays in December, you’ll definitely want to add seeing the Mandalorian to your to-do list.

Unfortunately, the Baby Yoda announcement was only made for the Disneyland Resort, so the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge over at the Walt Disney World will have to wait a bit longer. Hopefully the characters make their debut before The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ in February 2023. Either way, there is a lot to look forward to for Disney fans in the coming years with everything the company just announced at D23 Expo 2022. Star Wars fans can get excited for not just The Mandalorian, but also other new series like Andor, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew coming to Disney+ in 2023. Perhaps fans will get to see some of their favorite characters from those series walking around Batuu as well. One can only hope.