Actor Robert Carradine died on Feb. 23, his family confirmed in a statement. Best known for 1984’s Revenge of the Nerds and the Disney Channel sitcom Lizzie McGuire, the performer was 71 at the time of his death, and had been battling bipolar disorder.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” read a statement issued by Carradine’s family via Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

The loss deeply impacted his Lizzie McGuire co-stars, who shared emotional tributes in the wake of Carradine’s death.

“This one hurts,” Hilary Duff wrote on Instagram. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Disney Channel

“My heart hurts today,” wrote Jake Thomas. “I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between. I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you.”

Hallie Todd, who played the wife of Carradine’s character on the show, wrote: “My heart is broken. I’m going to miss my sweet buddy so much. He was a generous and loyal friend. He was brave, strong, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. He was a champion for the people he loved and always wanted the best for us. He was a wonderful actor, a brilliant guitar player, and the most incredible and devoted father. Over the last 25 years, our families grew extremely close, celebrating birthdays, graduations, Halloweens and Thanksgivings together. My friendship with Bobby and his family is probably my most treasured personal gift from working on Lizzie McGuire. He was my family on screen and off. My heart, love, strength and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they navigate through this enormous loss.”