Who put the “glad” in gladiator? I’m pretty sure the answer is the Disney Destiny. The latest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet is heroes and villains themed. That means the theatrical productions are epic (hello, Hercules!), the drinks are ~perfectly wretched~, and the accommodations are next level.

Each of the vessel’s nearly 1,250 staterooms is decorated with characters and lands from Disney and Pixar faves such as Mulan, Big Hero 6, and Brave, but that’s just the start. An extremely select few concierge-level staterooms — the two-story Royal Suites and the Marvel-coded Destiny Tower Suite — are packed with Easter eggs and luxe amenities that’ll make you wish your bank account could go the distance.

Ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage on Nov. 20, I was lucky enough to experience the inaugural sailing for the Destiny’s christening ceremony, and got a sneak peek at all the lavish lodging. Below, you’ll see what makes each suite Tony Stark-worthy.

Hercules Hero Suite

Clocking in at 1,759 sq. ft. is the first of two Royal Suites equipped with two floors and a verandah: the Hercules-themed Hero Suite. On the first floor, you’ll find a full living room, dining area, kitchen, one bedroom with an adjoining bathroom, a separate “guest” bathroom, plus an outer deck that comes with a pair of sun loungers and a hot tub with an infinity edge so you can watch the sunset in the warm water with barely anything blocking your view.

Take the spiral staircase to Floor 2, and you’ll find another bedroom with an equally stunning adjoining bathroom. Altogether, the space is meant to comfortably fit six people (though I’m fairly confident I could fit my entire extended family and still have room for more).

The Hercules Easter eggs are in the details. Apart from the obvious nods to the 1997 animated film — including a large mural of the five Muses near the entrance, and a demigod-sized mosaic of the titular hero and his sidekick Pegasus — there are Greco-Roman architecture, colors, and patterns everywhere. The pillowcases are blue and white, the same shades as Hercules’ loyal winged horse; much of the decor is trimmed with gold, one of Zeus’ signatures; and the motifs are aplenty, like the vases (the lyrics to “Zero to Hero” should come to mind) and lightning bolts (an homage to Herc’s dad, aka the king of the gods).

The Incredibles IncrediSuite

The second dual-floored Royal Suite is dubbed the IncrediSuite. It’s identically expansive, with its similarly shaped verandah and spiral staircase, all the way down to the square footage.

Where it differs is its imagery; the “streamlined mid-century modern aesthetic,” in Disney’s words, is inspired by The Incredibles and Incredibles 2. In the living room, instead of a Hercules mosaic is a continuous line drawing of the Parr family (and Rocky the raccoon, because why not?).

The color palette is reminiscent of the superheroes’ uniforms, predominantly featuring blacks, reds, yellows, and whites. And if you happen to see blurs across any of the artwork? Those are most likely nods to Mr. Incredible’s middle child, Dash. The vibes definitely read more like the famed family’s megawatt mansion in the sequel versus their modest residence in the first movie.

Iron Man Tower Suite

Any Marvel fan would love the Destiny Tower Suite 3000. At 1,966 sq. ft — nearly double my NYC apartment size, just saying — this Iron Man-themed penthouse has Robert Downey Jr.’s billionaire superhero character written all over it. It’s sleek, it’s industrial, and unlike the aforementioned Royal Suites, it has a *full* kitchen, a private ensuite elevator, and is meant to comfortably house eight people (lol, I’m thinking more like 18).

Throughout the space, you’ll notice an Iron Man mask, shades of red, gold, and black emblematic of the Marvel franchise, plus a master bedroom that looks just like the Avenger’s bachelor pad, with its floor-to-ceiling windows. If the above light in the same room looks familiar, it’s because it has a similar look to the hero’s arc reactor in the films. My personal favorite tribute is in the children’s room; on the ceiling, there’s an outline of twinkle lights that gives the illusion of an Iron Man constellation.

The Disney Destiny Suites Cost *How* Much???

As is the case with most cruise accommodations, you won’t find an exact price for any of these rooms, since final costs vary depending on cruise dates, trip length, number of guests, and any promos or deals. But according to reports, the Tower Suites on the Destiny’s sister ships — the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure — have shown booking prices for upwards of $30,000 and $57,400, respectively, so you can expect similar pricing.

If I win the lottery, I won’t tell anyone, but there will be signs — and staying in a Royal or Tower Suite would be one of them.