#Cruisetok’s next favorite ship is almost here. On Nov. 20, the Disney Destiny sets its first public sail, bringing a whole new set of experiences inspired by the House of Mouse’s characters, rides, and lands worthy of your FYP — that includes a selection of drinks.

In 2022, the Disney Wish went viral for its Star Wars-inspired Kaiburr Crystal cocktail (mainly because it costs a casual $5,000) that came with a voucher to director George Lucas’ iconic Skywalker Ranch; fellow sister ship Disney Treasure had its own crop of TikTok faves after its 2024 launch, including a $130 Aristocats-coded sip called The Cat’s Meow, which was served in an embossed cat glass guests could take home as a souvenir. Now, the Disney Destiny is coming for the OTT specialty-drink crown with at least one of its concoctions: the Perfectly Wretched, which clocks in at $30, a fairly modest price in comparison to the other highly coveted DCL bevvies.

The theme of the new ship is heroes and villains. So, naturally, one of the conglomerate’s most infamous offenders, Cruella De Vil, got her own space. The Big Bad from 101 Dalmatians snagged herself a piano lounge, aptly named De Vil’s, steps away from the Grand Hall. It’s predominantly red, white, and black — with an array of spots coating some of the decor, of course — and has a beverage menu that’ll speak to anyone who lives for furs, who worships furs... or who simply loves themselves a delectable and eye-catching nightcap.

Disney Cruise Line

Ahead of opening day for Disney vacationers, I got to taste-test the bar’s signature sip on the Destiny’s christening-slash-preview cruise. Below, you’ll find my honest thoughts on De Vil’s Perfectly Wretched cocktail, including whether it’s worth the upscale cost.

The Ingredients Are Pretty Luxe

Though the drink is named after one of Cruella’s most depressing quotes (“Miserable, darling, as usual. Perfectly wretched,” she says in response to Anita asking, “How are you?”), it’s made with a pretty great blend of components like Belvedere 10 vodka, elderflower, lime, agave, cucumber, and strawberries.

The menu also notes that it’s served with “a side of lipstick, face powder, and perfume for a true fashion lover” — but they’re not for zhuzhing up your glam. According to Antoine Boissonot, Disney Cruise Line’s manager of wine and beverage programs, the concept is that Cruella was in the lounge that morning and forgot her makeup set. “She left us her perfume bottle, so we rinsed it and put in some [Taittinger] Champagne instead,” he says before using the perfume atomizer to mist the sparkling wine over the drink.

Prev Next INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The so-called lipstick is made with Chambord (black raspberry liqueur) and gelatin, which is frozen and meant to be eaten, and the “face powder” is comprised of edible glitter. Boissonot suggests putting a little bit in the cocktail for some added sparkle.

Is De Vil’s Perfectly Wretched Cocktail Worth The $$$?

On a typical night out, I’d consider spending $30 on one drink to be a splurge. But considering alcoholic beverages on other Disney cruises — heck, even on this one — get up to triple and quadruple digits, it’s not even in the same category of splurge.

Apart from its visually stunning appearance, I’d also like to point out that Belvedere 10 is a luxury vodka; Taittinger is one of the most famous producers of Champagne; and Chambord is expensive compared to other raspberry liqueurs. And all three are part of this mixture. Not exactly cheap.

Lastly, but most importantly, this drink tastes *good*. Between the elderflower, cucumber, and strawberry, it’s all three F’s: floral, fresh, and fruity. To put it in Cruella’s own words, how marvelous.

Rating: 5/5