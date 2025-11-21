This year has been all about the bag charms and blind boxes. What started as a Labubu obsession among celebrities like Lisa from BLACKPINK turned into a viral sensation. With over 16 million unboxing videos on TikTok, Disney has decided to jump on the blind box trend with an all-new pop-up store.

The Disney Storyland Boutique is a storefront located in Downtown Disney that is always changing themes throughout the year. Right now, the space has become a store similar to Pop Mart with exclusive and viral blind boxes for fans to shop. Among the collections available is the Mickey Family Cute Together Keychain Series, which you could previously only find in Pop Mart stores and online. This collection of plush bag charms features Mickey Mouse and his friends, which is perfect for a Disney stan looking to upgrade their theme park ‘fit.

Mickey, Minnie Mouse, and the gang aren’t the only plush keychains you can find, either. There’s also a viral Star Wars series with different Ewok bag charms. The Disney Storyland Boutique also currently has a strawberry merch collection from Tokyo Disneyland that features Chip, Dale, Minnie, and Marie from The Aristocats with the pink and red fruit.

Below, you’ll find a closer look at everything available at Disneyland’s limited-time blind box store, and all the info you need to visit it before it’s gone.

When Is Disneyland’s Blind Box Store Open?

The Disney Storyland Boutique in Anaheim, California, is open most days at 9 a.m., and closes around 11 p.m. on weeknights. On Fridays and Saturdays, the Downtown Disney shop is open until midnight. Depending on the day, there may be a line to get inside, so you might want to stop by early if you really have your heart set on getting something.

Parking for the first hour at Downtown Disney is $10. If you spend at least $20, you can get validation, which includes an additional three hours of free parking after the first $10 — so that’s at least $30 for four hours of shopping time. You can get five hours of additional same-day parking when you eat at one of Downtown Disney’s table-service restaurants.

After that, parking is $7 for every 30 minutes up to $66 a day. If you plan to spend more time, your best bet is one from the theme park structures — which is just $40 for a regular-sized car.

What Merch Is Available At The Disney Storyland Boutique?

The all-new Disney Storyland Boutique has plush keychain blind boxes as well as series that feature vinyl figures like Pop Mart’s Dimoo World x Disney series. There’s even a collection inspired by the trash cans of Disneyland. Prices range from $8 to $28 for the Mickey Family Cute Together bag charms.

The store also contains cute clothes, bags, and the Tokyo Disneyland strawberry collection.

Since the Disney Storyland Boutique is ever-changing with its merch and theme, you’ll want to stop by ASAP if you’re a blind box fan. For anyone not traveling to Disneyland for holidays, you can still shop some merch online at the Disney Store. They have a few blind boxes available as well as items from the Disney Store Japan collection.