I would probably be best described as a low-key Disney adult. Though dropping thousands of dollars on tickets and merch has never been part of my yearly budget, you can bet that I’ll put on my most aesthetic Minnie ears and belt out every lyric to the classics with the best of them. And since I am a travel girlie, I had absolutely no hesitation when I got the opportunity to visit Disneyland Paris for the inauguration of World of Frozen with my bestie.

The third Frozen-themed land at a Disney park (Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each have their own) — which is included as part of your ticket to the newly dubbed Disney Adventure World — opened up the gates to the public on March 29, with a celebration that could rival an Arendellian Coronation Day. (Performances! Fireworks! Themed treats!) Ahead of the festivities, I was able to get a sneak peek at the (faux) snow-covered space, including the new food, clothes, and many, many photo ops. Personally, I’m obsessed with the free-roaming animatronic Olaf, who went viral worldwide for “melting down” (aka malfunctioning) during opening weekend. His carrot nose even popped out.

Below, you’ll find some of my favorite hidden gems, Easter eggs, and other standout moments from my time inside Paris’ World of Frozen.

Courtesy of Disneyland Paris

The Merch Is Innovative (& Sooo Cute)

For the first time in forever, I was extremely impressed by the souvenir offerings. At the Fjord View Shop, you’ll find a bunch of exclusives, including a customizable mini-figurine station and a brand-new interactive troll named Rúna. The high-tech doll is a bit pricey (~$86), but it’s able to interact with guests, similar toys, as well as the land itself — similar to how you can use special wands to cast spells in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

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Steps away, inside Arendelle Boutique, there are styles for everyone. For maximalists, there are plenty of OTT tees, hoodies, and accessories; for minimalists, there’s a selection of tops that you could easily wear in your day-to-day with IYKYK Frozen-themed silhouettes on the sleeves.

The Main Ride Might Feel Familiar

The Frozen After Ever boat experience isn’t the first of its kind. There’s one in Walt Disney World’s EPCOT in Orlando, Florida, as well as Hong Kong’s own World of Frozen. Since I’ve yet to experience either, though, I was a fan. Not only were the animatronics breathtaking, but I loved being immersed in the music. If you listen closely below, you’ll even hear Elsa change one of the lyrics to “Let It Go.”

Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

There are apparently Hidden Mickeys in the boats (emphasis on the “hidden” in my case because I couldn’t find any), so be on the lookout.

While you’re in the area, you can also ride Raiponce Tangled Spin, a spinning boat ride located closer to the entrance of WoF that’s themed to — you guessed it — Tangled. I get far too dizzy on these kinds of rides, but fans of the Mad Tea Party’s spinning teacups should find it equally entertaining.

The Shows Are Next Level

What *is* new is A Celebration at Arendelle, down to some of the song choices. At various times, you’ll find the 15-minute show in the fjord right in front of the castle, which tells the story of the Snowflower Festival and celebrates the return of summer. It starts with Kristoff and Olaf on one ship, with Anna and Elsa making an appearance on another ship shortly after. Some of the lyrics are in English, some are in French, and some are completely original.

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At night, you can witness the Cascade of Lights, the nightly nighttime show in Disney Adventure World’s Adventure Bay, also located near the WoF entrance. It features fireworks, fountains, and 350 drones, along with music and water screen projections of Mulan, Moana, Hercules, and characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Food May Remind You Of A Swedish Fave

The main dining spot is Nordic Crowns Tavern. Think of it as an elevated grab-and-go eatery, with a Scandinavian-inspired menu — like IKEA. The eatery serves entrées like turkey meatballs and salmon, and desserts like white chocolate “snowflakes” and beignets.

Courtesy of Disneyland Paris

If you really have a sweet tooth, the Arendelle Swirl is a must. It tastes like blue raspberry bubble gum ice cream, and it’s topped with edible flowers and crunchy sprinkles in the shape of snowflakes.

For a more premium (aka $$$), sit-down dining experience, there’s Regal View Restaurant & Lounge. But instead of only serving Frozen-themed fare, you can find options that harken back to Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Brave, and more. (Pro tip: Try the vanilla ganache mousse cake — it comes in a delicious chocolate shell designed to resemble a book cover that’s worthy of posting on main.) Throughout your three-course meal, you’ll also get a chance to meet Disney Princesses like Mulan, Jasmine, and Aurora. The nostalgia will be so real.