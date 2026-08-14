The biggest fan event for Disney adults is underway. D23 Expo is taking over Anaheim Aug. 14-16, and the FOMO is so real. In addition to announcing new movies, TV shows, and experiences coming to the parks, Disney will also be honoring a new class of legends like Anne Hathaway, the Jonas Brothers, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Attendees at the con will have a chance to shop exclusive merch as well — we’re talking 10 collections celebrating milestone anniversaries like Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Alice in Wonderland, and The Princess Diaries. It’s officially been 25 years since the world was first introduced to our favorite royal, Mia Thermopolis. With Princess Diaries 3 in the works, now is the best time to manifest your own glow-up with Genovia apparel or a pair of Mickey Mouse ears with her iconic tiara on top.

The D23 Expo drop features collector must-haves, items from Disney’s Formula 1 collab, and even plush bag charms — because as Taylor Swift says, they’ll “never go out of style.” To shop the Marketplace at the Anaheim Convention Center, you’ll need to join the virtual queue on the official app — which opens up each day at 6 a.m.

Will Disney Restock The D23 Princess Diaries Merch Online?

If you miss out or aren’t attending the expo at all, don’t spiral just yet. Select items will be available on DisneyStore.com starting Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. A Disney rep tells Elite Daily that these items will only be available while supplies last, so you’ll want to run, not walk. To get a better idea of what you need to “add to cart,” here’s a closer look at the D23 collections coming to the Disney Store.

Shut Up — The Princess Diaries Collection Is Too Cute

The 25th anniversary drop has a Genovia-approved assortment of apparel and merch that’ll make you feel like you’re a part of Princess Diaries. Some must-haves are the cozy cardigan from Mia’s high school uniform, and an exact replica of her actual pink diary from the film (pears not included).

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Celebrate With The Anniversary Collections

The Princess Diaries merch is just one part of D23’s Fanniversary Frenzy lineup made for films and TV shows celebrating an anniversary this year. If you want to empty your bank account even further, the full drop has pieces inspired by Beauty and the Beast, 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Darkwing Duck, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Fox and the Hound, and The Muppet Show. The Alice items are especially cute if you’ve been leaning into the trendy golf girl aesthetic this summer.

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Plus Charming Accessories

For something extra adorbs, the Disney Store will have all-new character plush keychains meant to be used as perfect bag charms. There’s also a collection of Jellycat-esque cuties made to look like your favorite theme park icons, including the Main Street trash can and a Mickey-shaped balloon.