It turns out, Anne Hathaway wasn’t just keeping mum on plot details when she promoted the long-awaited Devil Wears Prada 2 throughout April and May. She also had a much more personal secret hiding beneath layers of carefully curated couture. After announcing her pregnancy in a belly-baring Instagram video on June 19, a source close to the actor confirmed that she had been carrying her third child throughout her recent worldwide press tour, without anyone knowing.

Hathaway hasn’t revealed too many details about her current pregnancy — all fans know is she’s expecting her third kid with husband Adam Shulman, with whom she’s already raising 10-year-old son Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack. Her video announcement in mid-June confirmed the pregnancy is already pretty far along, which came as a surprise given that Hathaway has been incredibly visible in recent months without any suspicion she was pregnant.

An anonymous source confirmed to People that Hathaway expertly concealed her pregnancy while traversing the globe to promote Devil Wears Prada 2 throughout the spring. “She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant,” the source said. “Her work ethic is unbelievable. She's a superhero.”

The high-fashion press tour was no ordinary feat, as it involved Hathaway donning daring couture, like a custom Versace gown with sheer panels in the bodice for the film’s premiere. And of course, it all led up to Hathaway turning heads at fashion’s biggest night — arriving at the Met Gala in a strapless, plunging Michael Kors dress.

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

And Devil Wears Prada 2 wasn’t the only obligation Hathaway had to juggle while secretly pregnant. Her psychological thriller Mother Mary also released in April, not to mention her upcoming slate of blockbuster releases in 2026, which includes The Odyssey, Verity, and The End of Oak Street.

The impressive list of buzzy titles makes this one of Hathaway’s busiest years for theatrical releases ever. “She's having the year of her career and now a baby,” People’s source said. “It's pretty incredible.”