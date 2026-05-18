The Devil Wears Prada isn’t just the style bible in movie form — it’s also the perfect excuse to jet-set (or set-jet) to the world’s chicest fashion capitals. While the OG film had everyone drooling over New York and Paris, the newly released sequel is serving up equal amounts of wanderlust. This time, the rom-com moves beyond NYC to dreamy vacay destinations in the Hamptons and Oyster Bay, before strutting over to another European runway hot spot: Milan.

I’ll admit it, the sequel got me in my feelings, hitting me with a major wave of nostalgia and inspiration. It practically dared me to live my best Andy Sachs life, just like the original did 20 years ago. Since I’ve already checked “fashion media career” off my bucket list, I figured it was time to copy the next best thing: her travel itinerary. After channeling my inner Andy with a Devil Wears Prada-themed afternoon in NYC, I packed my bags and escaped to Milan weeks later for a Runway-style Euro trip.

Just like Anne Hathaway’s stylish onscreen counterpart, I touched down in Italy’s fashion capital ready for my own montage moment. I checked out the most popular tourist destinations, treated the settings like my personal magazine backdrops, and embraced my inner Prada girl. The only thing missing from my Milanese DWP2 itinerary? My very own gift-giving, Lake Como villa-owning Benji Barnes. (Hey, a girl can dream, right?)

Pre-Dinner Hangs Around The Last Supper

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In the sequel, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper makes multiple cameos, including serving as the background of an intimate (and dramatic) dinner. Want to know a secret? That actually wasn’t the original painting. Filming the half-a-millennium-old masterpiece is strictly forbidden, so the DWP2 crew built a breathtakingly realistic recreation. It totally fooled me.

Thankfully, da Vinci’s real-life masterpiece is open to tourists. You just have to book tickets months in advance (a lesson I learned the hard way years ago). Or, you can do what I did and leave it to the experts. I got to experience a completely private, after-hours viewing with just my small group, courtesy of an exclusive trip for Capital One cardholders and luxury travel agency Prior. VIP status: absolutely achieved.

My Miranda Moment

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Fashion lovers are already familiar with the iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the glass-domed architectural masterpiece that doubles as Italy’s oldest shopping arcade. Since 1877, it’s housed some of the most renowned luxury brands, restaurants, and bars. Naturally, DWP2 gave it its own main-character moment, where Miranda claims a dramatic scene all to herself.

But let’s be real, it’s nearly impossible to get alone time in the area IRL. The reality involves navigating a sea of tourists taking pictures in every corner of the Galleria’s tiled floors. I joined right in, of course. (When in Milan, am I right?) It’s an amazing spot to slow down — you could easily spend the entire day sipping on Aperol spritzes and shopping. Speaking of...

Do It For The Plot

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While you’re at the famed Galleria, Prada-maxxing is a must. That’s what the devil wears, after all. To fully commit to the bit, head for the flagship inside the landmark — the literal birthplace of the Italian brand back in 1913. It still boasts the original shelving units, architecture, and vintage signs bearing the OG name, Fratelli Prada (Prada Brothers).

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Because every stylish trip deserves some sweet fuel, I added a luxurious pastry stop to my itinerary. I stopped by Marchesi 1824, the historic pastry shop famous for its gourmet chocolates, candies, and pastries, which was acquired by the Prada Group in 2014. Nothing beats a fashion-and-food combo.

A Cathedral-Size Cameo

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Just outside of the Galleria rests the city’s spectacular Duomo di Milano. Though it doesn’t get its own storyline in the film, the Gothic-style cathedral makes an appearance, and is *the* must-see attraction in the city. If you’re up for a little adventure, climb the steps or take an elevator to see the terrace. The view of the Milanese skyline is TDF.

The Dreamiest Of Day Trips

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One of my favorite scenes in the film is when Emily and Andy hop on a boat to Benji Barnes’ (Justin Theroux) shoreside abode to discuss buying Runway. The fictional residence was filmed at the historic Villa Balbiano, a venue famous for high-fashion weddings.

The “villa” may not have been part of my itinerary, but I did make my way to the gorgeous Lake Como, approximately a two-hour drive from Milan. While having lunch at Hotel Ristorante Vapore, I couldn’t help but try to spot which of the properties was featured in the film (and which one is owned by George and Amal Clooney). Highly recommend this as an afternoon activity.

Pro Tip: Stay In The Fashion District

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If you want to score extra fashion-girlie brownie points, book a room at Portrait Milano, a grand 16th century seminary-turned-luxury hotel nestled in Milan’s fashion district. It was purchased by the Ferragamo family (yes, that Ferragamo) and reopened in 2022 under its Lungarno Collection. It’s easily the chicest hotel I’ve ever stayed in — the bathroom’s marble floors are heated, for crying out loud — and is perfect for selfies and ’fit checks. It even has Ferragamo’s archival fashion sketches on display in the rooms and elevators

Best of all, you are a mere 10-minute stroll from labels like Miu Miu, Valentino, and Loewe. (The back entrance literally faces Bottega Veneta.) You can even walk five minutes to Tiffany & Co.’s Via Monte Napoleone location to see the exact window where Emily snagged that whopping 31-carat aquamarine necklace from Benji.

DWP3 When?!

Ciao, Milano! After going on this Devil Wears Prada-inspired excursion (Italy’s version), I’m convinced that the sequel is just as much a travel movie as it is a fashion masterpiece. Next time I’m in the fashion capital, you better believe I’ll be reliving my days at the Galleria, treating Via Monte Napoleone like my personal shopping center, and hopefully snagging that Lake Como boat ride. Maybe I’ll even go the extra mile and recreate the characters’ stylish looks.