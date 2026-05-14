In the world of The Devil Wears Prada, the biggest sin one can commit is a crime against fashion. So, of course, fans who’ve waited 20 years for the 2026 sequel have been especially exacting in their critiques of the new movie’s style choices. More than a few hot topics have bubbled up since The Devil Wears Prada 2’s May 1 release — and costume designer Molly Rogers is ready to set the record straight.

For one, Rogers is aware of the online chatter surrounding Andy’s klutzy Hamptons moment. Before going to Miranda’s coastal getaway, Andy promised Nigel she would be careful to keep the multicolored maxi dress she lent him completely clean. But during lunch, Andy stained the dress, and frantically tried to restore the fabric with Miranda’s kitchen soap. The movie never actually reveals whether Andy was successful in saving the designer frock — a choice that Rogers totally defends.

“People are like, ‘Did she get the stain out?’ It was so non-important to us,” Rogers says of the uncoordinated moment, which many believed to be a nod to Andy spilling clam chowder on her cerulean sweater in the first movie. (The costumer files it away as a “clumsy” moment from Andy rather than an Easter egg.) “It would've wasted so much time to explain that away, or add in another scene with Nigel putting it in a dry cleaning bag.”

Rather, the rainbow mosaic dress was just meant to make an impact, in the same way that one of Andy’s other looks made a bold statement in the OG.

“For me, that dress was the equivalent of the thigh-high Chanel boots Nigel lends her in the first movie,” Rogers says. “This is the sister scene. I wanted it to be like when The Wizard of Oz goes from black-and-white to color. And Annie [Hathaway] made it an Andy Sachs look by wearing a bucket hat with it. That was her choice, and I though it was so smart.”

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Rogers is also in on the discussion around one of the movie’s standout lines. At the very end of the sequel, Andy mentions that her longtime frenemy Emily has left her designer gig at Dior and now works at Coach. Many viewers took the remark to be a dig at Coach, which is considered to be a more affordable alternative to Dior’s expensive luxury label, but the costumer thinks there are different ways to read that ending for Emily.

“I don't know what the writer intended, but you can take it many, many ways,” Rogers says. “It could be a downgrade — and it did get a big laugh in the theater that I was in. Or it could be the best thing that ever happened to Emily. Because the pressure is probably not as intense with a smaller Coach house. I could see a lot of potential for growth for Emily in that job.”

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Fans have pointed out Andy carries a Coach messenger bag throughout the new movie, but Rogers clarifies that this was not meant to foreshadow where Emily would end up.

“Andy’s a big Coach girl, but that wasn’t really intentional,” Rogers says. “I asked props to find messenger bags for Andy, and there were like four choices. The minute she put the Coach one on her shoulder, I could tell that was the one.”