The Devil Wears Prada 2 Kills Off This Character From The OG Movie

Back in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada illustrated just how cutthroat the fashion idustry is. Now, 20 years later, its sequel is taking that deadly drive quite literally. When The Devil Wears Prada 2 was filming throughout the second half of 2025, some worrying visuals leaked from the set, which showed Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci looking morose dressed in all black. The clip pretty convincingly confirmed that the new movie would include a funeral, and so, the big guessing game of who would meet their maker began.

Obviously, Andy and Nigel were safe from this morbid speculation, since Hathaway and Tucci were the mourners, rather than the corpses. But their attire indicated that the deceased must be someone important to both of them. Naturally, fans began to worry about Miranda Priestly, arguably the closest person to both Andy and Nigel. And when the movie premiered on May 1, the truth was finally revealed.

Spoiler alert: The rest of this post reveals plot details from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The sequel did kill off a character from the original movie, but thankfully, it wasn’t Miranda. Instead, Runway chairman Irv Ravitz bit the dust, suffering a heart attack at a particularly inopportune time.

20th Century Fox

You may not remember Irv if you haven’t rewatched The Devil Wears Prada recently, but despite his decidedly un-flashy attire, he had a pretty important role in Miranda’s life. In the first film, Irv is a business-savvy antagonist to Miranda, who forces her to take a budgeting deal with him in order to preserve her job.

In the second movie, Irv has grown to be much more of an ally, even promising Miranda that she would be promoted to head of global content at his media empire. But in a cruel twist, Irv suddenly dies before the promotion can be finalized, and instead, Miranda’s job becomes jeopardized by Irv’s much colder and more exacting son, Jay.

While Irv’s death does have cataclysmic repercussions for Miranda and the rest of her Runway crew, at least fans can rest assured that those rumors of everyone’s favorite icy editor-in-chief dying didn’t end up holding water.