After a two-decade fashion drought, Miranda Priestly finally returned in 2026 to give the world the glamour it’s been craving. And of course, the big question every Devil Wears Prada fan wants to know is: have we seen the last of the iconic Runway editor-in-chief? Although there’s no official announcement of a Devil Wears Prada 3 (yet), the cast has weighed in on the possibility, and things are looking pretty promising.

Ever since The Devil Wears Prada sashayed into theaters in 2006, there had been years of rumors about a potential follow-up movie. It may have taken 20 years, but the sequel finally became a reality in 2026, bringing back the couture comedy’s main cast of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci — along with a whole new roster of assistants, lovers, and A-list cameos.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 seemed like a fashion dream come true, and it was also proof that the stylish fantasy could continue to live on. So, does that mean a third movie is in the cards? While promoting the sequel, the cast seemed uniformly game to slip on the iconic Chanel boots for one more strut, so don’t close your Runway subscription just yet.

Meryl Streep Is “Up For It”

20th Century Fox

There’s no Devil Wears Prada without the titular devil herself, and Streep isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to Miranda Priestly. “I’m up for it,” Streep confirmed when asked about a third movie during an April 20 Radio Andy interview.

Although her co-stars Blunt and Tucci joked about the aging issues of waiting another two decades for a follow-up, they have a personal reason for wanting a third iteration. “If we do another one, they better have us joined at the hip,” Blunt told E!, referring to her real-life brother-in-law Tucci, whom she rarely interacts with in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The New Stars Have The Perfect Pitch

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The sequel introduces Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Helen J. Shen as the hard-working assistants to Miranda and Andy, and the trio has some big plans for a potential third movie.

“I hope we run Runway or something together. It'd be fun,” Hearon told ScreenRant of his idea for another movie. Ashley confirmed that it would only make sense for her character Amari to take over the magazine: “It’s inevitable.” And Shen added that she’d have no questions about signing on for that idea: “I've been having such a great time doing all of this with you guys. All I want to do is hang out on set. So, wherever we are, I'll be there.”