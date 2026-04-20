The cast list for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is unbelievably star-studded, but there has been one persistent rumor that hadn’t been confirmed or denied... until now. Back when the long-awaited sequel was filming in the fall of 2025, reports emerged claiming Sydney Sweeney had joined the fashionable cast. Sweeney has dodged questions about the movie in the months since then, but The Devil Wears Prada scribe Aline Brosh McKenna finally revealed the truth in a recent interview.

McKenna confirmed that Sweeney does not appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 during an April 19 ScreenRant interview. “She's not in the movie,” the writer plainly stated. However, McKenna played it coy when she was asked if Sweeney had filmed scenes for the sequel that were later cut. In early August, a person shrouded in a blue hoodie and umbrella was photographed on the movie’s set, with TMZ and Entertainment Tonight identifying the obscured figure as Sweeney.

“There were a lot of photos from the set of various people. And then there were those memes, where it was like, ‘So-and-so is in the movie,’” McKenna said. “It became a running joke about who people had seen on set and were in the movie. It was one of the first ways actually, that I knew that we were sort of piquing people's interest because there was constant... It became like, first, people were really speculating, and then people were just being silly.”

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

So, it’s unclear if Sweeney was ever really filming on the Devil Wears Prada 2 set, but McKenna’s comments do confirm that whether she was there or not, the Euphoria star isn’t in the movie’s final cut.

That said, the sequel is already overflowing with A-list stars. Along with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt all reprising their roles from the beloved 2006 couture comedy, the new cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet, Donatella Versace, and Lady Gaga. So audiences can rest assured that they’ll still get a sense of superstar euphoria, even if Sweeney is absent.