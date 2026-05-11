Miranda Priestly was spitting facts when she said, “Everybody wants this. Everyone wants to be us.” It’s me. I’m everyone.

Ever since The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, I’ve dreamt of having a fashion career like Andy Sachs’. I’ve also memorized the dialogue like scripture. (Cue the “cerulean” monologue.) And now that the sequel is in theaters, I know I’m not the only one thinking about stepping into her Chanel boots. The best way to get a taste of the job a million girls would kill for? By curating your own Devil Wears Prada-themed afternoon in New York City.

Andy’s short-lived Runway tenure was far from glam. She often found herself literally running around the city, catering to her boss’s unreasonable demands. But uneaten food orders and unreleased Harry Potter manuscripts aside, the film was basically a love letter to NYC, as much as it was to the fashion industry at large. So, I made a day out of visiting some of the OG movie’s most memorable filming locations.

Below, you’ll find my multi-stop, Devil Wears Prada-inspired tour of Manhattan. Can confirm: Seeing the Runway office building IRL gave me goosebumps, and eating at Nate’s place of work made me a little nostalgic for him (don’t @ me).

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But First, Brunch

Andy’s ex-boyfriend Nate worked at Bubby’s as an aspiring chef, so it was one of her regular haunts. (Remember the scene where Andy was waiting for Nate post-makeover, and he almost didn’t recognize her?) Though they’re no longer together, she clearly didn’t break up with the famed restaurant. It makes another cameo in the sequel, as a hangout spot for Andy and her new friends.

While you can make reservations throughout the week, the weekend is on a strictly walk-in basis. Be warned: There will most likely be a line around the block for brunch — I waited about 20-30 minutes after a 50-minute trip from my apartment in Brooklyn, so I was extra hungry — but Bubby’s brunch is a must.

Alyssa Lapid

As with most NYC places, make sure your entire party is present, or they won’t seat you. I ordered their signature fried chicken and pancakes ($29) with a bloody mary ($15) and I’m still dreaming about all of it.

Retail Therapy

To cosplay properly as Andy, I figured I’d also hit some of the places that Andy had to go to as Assistant No. 2 — Calvin Klein included. In the film, Miranda orders Andy to get “10 or 15 skirts” from the label, and both Andy and Emily scramble to decipher what she wanted exactly. (You never ask Miranda clarifying questions.)

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So I walked 17 minutes from TriBeCa to SoHo and hit up CK. Unfortunately, there were barely any skirts in the store; mostly Calvin’s denim and underwear. I would’ve immediately failed my task.

A Pilgrimage To Prada

20th Century Fox

I couldn’t do a DWP itinerary without hitting the “P” of it all: Prada. So I headed out to the SoHo branch, which was a block away, and began my pilgrimage. The two-story shop featured bags and menswear on the first floor, and womenswear and shoes on the lower floor.

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It was so fun going through the racks of TDF clothes and imagining what Miranda would wear (and what *I* would if I had her budget). Ultimately, I think she’d go for the Buckle bags and more structured clothes.

The Fashion HQ (aka The Runway Office)

The RW subway line was right beside Prada, so I took it 20 minutes up to Midtown, where Runway’s HQ is located. The fictional glossy used the McGraw-Hill Building at 1221 Avenue of the Americas as its office, so you might recognize the facade and its revolving doors.

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Unfortunately, it’s currently undergoing a facelift, so there’s scaffolding in front. That didn’t stop me from reading my copy of Runway magazine outside on a bench.

My Dream Date. Cute.

The next hot spot on my agenda was a 17-minute train ride (BDFM line this time) to the American Museum of Natural History in the Upper West Side. It’s where the gala was held in the first film — you know, the one where Andy proves her worth by whispering guests’ names in Miranda’s ear, while Emily was sick and blanking out.

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It’s also the filming location of the Met Gala-like opening scene in the sequel, with the cheeky theme “Spring Florals.” (I still can’t believe Miranda approved *that*.) While the IRL Met Gala typically takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, production used the Natural History Museum’s facade and steps.

The museum closes at 5:30 p.m., so make sure you leave yourself enough time to wander. If you’re into animals and nature, this is a must-visit, with dinosaur skeletons, wildlife vignettes, and a gallery of insect photography, among other attractions. A very cute spot for a wholesome date.

Power Dinner

Then it was time for a 15-minute Uber ride from the museum to Smith & Wollensky, an NYC institution in Midtown East; this is where Miranda gets her daily power-lunch steak from. (I still think about the moment when Andy tossed it in the sink. *shivers*) So I made a reservation for dinner to find out whether I’d enjoy the same meal as Runway’s icy editor-in-chief.

Alyssa Lapid

According to dedicated fans on Reddit, Miranda orders her steak medium rare, with a couple of potato sides: baked and smashed. Though it was cool to see what Miranda religiously ate 20 years ago, I personally think there are other, tastier steak options in the city.

Home Sweet Home

The chicest thing about Miranda isn’t her wardrobe, it’s her home. Production used a very real, very luxe townhouse — located at 129 E 73rd Street — as her abode, which fans caught glimpses of when Andy committed the biggest sin and climbed up the stairs to deliver ~the book~.

Alyssa Lapid

After my large dinner, I took another 17-minute train ride (on the 6 line) to the Upper East Side for a quick peek at the exterior of the 12,000-square-foot space — a major real estate gem. The six-story building, which was built in 1907, sold for $26.5 million in 2023.

That’s All

As a major DWP fan, I absolutely enjoyed spending my day as Andy Sachs (minus the pressure from a toxic boss). I’m even 100% keeping a few stops on my list of NYC must-visits. Andy may’ve complained a lot about her hectic work schedule, but IMHO, a fashion errand is *so* much better than any other errand.

With the sequel finally out, that means there are plenty of other filming locations to add to the list. So... see you for Round 2?