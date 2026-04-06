There are a few fashion items in cinematic history that remain iconic. Think Kate Winslet’s Heart of the Ocean necklace in Titanic, Jennifer Garner’s striped minidress in 13 Going on 30, and Kate Hudson’s butter yellow gown in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. However, none of them come with an equally legendary monologue like Anne Hathaway’s cerulean sweater in The Devil Wears Prada.

About 20 minutes into the 2006 film, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) famously points out the blue jumper Andy Sachs (Hathaway) wears to work is the same shade that was picked to be on the runway by the fashion experts before her. In fact, it’s such a historical costume, Old Navy just recreated it so you can keep it in your own closet.

In celebration of the sequel coming to theaters on May 1, the clothing brand is launching a Devil Wears Prada capsule collection that plays on the nostalgia of the first film. The standout item in the line is a soft cerulean cable-knit sweater ($50) with a red DWP heel detail. It’s very much en vogue at the moment, especially since Streep just wore a similar one on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

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While it’s an obvious must-have for fans, there are plenty of other cute accessories that are subtle and fun in the collection as well. If you’re someone who needs to bring a ludicrously capacious bag to work like Andy, you’ll love the “that’s all” large canvas tote bag ($35), inspired by another Miranda quote, with cerulean accents. The same quote comes on a black baseball cap ($20), which is perfect for those days when you’re running errands around the city. (Hopefully they don’t involve getting an unpublished Harry Potter manuscript.)

Another Miranda-inspired top in the collection is a “floral” shirt ($25), quite the ~groundbreaking~ choice for spring. If hoodies are more your style, Old Navy also has a cerulean option ($45) in the drop that says, “Please bore someone else with your questions,” on the back.

Since Miranda Priestly would want you to dress to impress while heading to the movie theater this May, you might as well check out the collection — which is available now in Old Navy stores and online. To browse before you shop, below you’ll get an even closer look at what you’ll find. And by all means, don’t move at a glacial pace if something is catching your eye.