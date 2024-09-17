The year is 1994, before most of today’s it girls were even born. Instead of ‘fits being inspired by Sofia Richie, Zendaya, and Olivia Rodrigo, the fashion-obsessed looked to the likes of Janet Jackson, Winona Ryder, and J.Lo. And on everyone’s teen’s shopping list? Classic denim, graphic tees, and sporty separates.

Fast forward to today, both ‘90s kids and Gen Zers are feeling nostalgic for that same point in time because it’s more than just a fleeting trend; the ‘90s were a time when fashion underwent a major reset, embracing relaxed silhouettes, practical fabrics, and that signature laid-back vibe. No brand knew or did it better than Old Navy.

The Return Of The Classics

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, Old Navy has brought back some of its most iconic designs, including baggy cargo jeans, cropped baby tees, and, of course, performance fleece. These pieces perfectly capture the essence of what made the brand so beloved in the ‘90s.

As a fashion editor at BDG, I approached the Old Navy Reissue Collection with both curiosity and a critical eye. ON’s decision to “reissue” these designs not only caters to those with fond memories of the brand, but also reflects the broader trend of revisiting past fashion (even if you weren’t born at the time it originated).

Prev Next INFO 1/6 PREV NEXT

More importantly, I wanted to know how these pieces differ from what’s already out there on the market. Did Old Navy really *need* to return to its roots or was this just like every other so-called ‘90s throwback moment?

First Impressions

When I saw the collection, the standout pieces were definitely the rugby prints (which start at $40 for standard adult sizes), wide-leg baggy jeans ($60), and the fleece sweater (which starts at $40 for standard adult sizes). All of these were items that I notoriously “borrowed” from my sister’s closet growing up.

How To Style The Collection (Karla’s Version)

‘Fit No. 1

The fleece is definitely the star of the show. As a San Francisco native, I can’t stop raving about fleeces, and this one is no exception — I’ll be recommending it to all my friends.

Karla Lopez/Elite Daily

It’s incredibly cozy and soft, so I paired it with a cargo mini skirt and my go-to pink Margiela flats. This look is perfect for everything from a farmers market stroll to drinks with friends in the Nolita neighborhood of NYC.

‘Fit No. 2

I don’t always wear jeans, but when I do, I always go for straight-leg or wide-leg styles. Being petite, though, finding the right fit can be a challenge; length is usually the biggest issue.

Even though these jeans are a bit long on me, I appreciate the mid-rise fit and how they elongate my legs.

Karla Lopez/Elite Daily

For a no-fuss ‘fit, pair these jeans with a baby tee and kitten heels, and you’ve got a look that’s 100% Insta-worthy.

‘Fit No. 3

Hold onto those tennis rackets because tennis-core isn’t going anywhere yet.

Karla Lopez/Elite Daily

I channeled my inner Tashi Donaldson (hey, Zendaya!) and went for a sporty vibe with this slip dress. It’s perfect for a post-tennis look because who wouldn’t want to wear this on and off the court?

‘Fit No. 4 (Fave!)

Rugby prints were a big deal in the ‘90s, thanks to their collegiate and athletic look. Last season, we saw a new “bookworm” trend that describes someone who’s nose deep into books but still looks stylish. This plays on just that.

Karla Lopez/Elite Daily

I couldn’t choose just one piece, so I layered both together and complete the look with my glasses and Tory Burch sneakers.

The Final Verdict

Old Navy’s Reissue Collection reveals a thoughtful blend of nostalgia and modern relevance. While the collection does successfully revive beloved ‘90s staples, some pieces may not necessarily stand out significantly in today’s market.

Buttt, I do think it’s worth noting that these items are hard to find at such an affordable price (FYI, tees start at $13). Old Navy’s commitment to delivering a genuine homage to an iconic fashion era is commendable and comforting. A win-win.