Anne Hathaway Is Reviving Ella Enchanted As A TV Series

Anne Hathaway is clearly feeling the nostalgia recently. Not only has the actor revisited her early hits in the newly released Devil Wears Prada 2 and upcoming Princess Diaries 3, now she is also breathing new life into a beloved fairytale gem from her Y2K career beginnings. The 2004 rom-com Ella Enchanted is being adapted into a TV series for Disney+, and although Hathaway won’t be reprising her role as the begrudgingly obedient Ella, she’s still involved in an important way.

The new TV series, which shares its title with both the 2004 fantasy film and Gail Carson Levine's 1997 novel, was first announced on May 18. There aren’t any casting details yet, but the initial report confirmed that Hathaway is executive producing the upcoming show. It’s unclear if Hathaway will appear in the series, but it does sound like she’s passing the baton to a younger star to portray Ella of Frell in this iteration, which will focus on a 16-year-old Ella exploring a much different setting than the movie.

A notable story change indicates that this show may adhere more closely to Levine’s original Ella Enchanted book, rather than repeating the plot points from Hathaway’s movie, which largely diverged from the page.

As fans await more details, here’s what we know about the upcoming Ella Enchanted TV show.

The New Setting Takes A Note From Wednesday

Miramax

Upon the show’s announcement, it was revealed that Disney+’s Ella Enchanted will predominantly take place in a boarding school, where 16-year-old Ella will discover a group of close-knit friends as she investigates the truth behind her curse of obedience. The 2004 movie didn’t focus on Ella’s school life at all, though Levine’s book devoted a few chapters to Ella’s unfortunate time at a finishing school.

The academic setting is similar to how Netflix’s Wednesday used a boarding school to reimagine a familiar storybook character.

Expect A New Cast

Since the initial story details confirm Ella is 16 in the show, an age-appropriate actor will likely be cast in the title roles, with even more stars added to play Ella’s classmates and teachers. The early synopsis also teases that Ella’s crush Prince Char will also be a character in the show — but no casting announcements have been made yet.