This summer is teeing up to be full of country club vibes thanks to the rise of the golf girl aesthetic. Tenniscore may have dominated FYPs in recent years following celebrity fashion moments like Zendaya’s Challengers press tour, but 2026’s go-to preppy look is more on par with a round of 18 holes than spending the day on the court. The best part? You don't actually need to step foot on a golf course to rock it — this trend translates perfectly to your everyday streetwear wardrobe.

Finding the perfect golfer OOTD hasn’t always been easy. At the U.S. Women’s Open in June, Fore All CEO Jen Clyde told Elite Daily that a lack of stylish golf apparel inspired her to cofound the women’s brand in 2023. Three years later, they’ve teamed up with everyone’s fave plastic icon, Barbie. The limited-time collection features golf girl must-haves like collared shirts, jackets, and a checkered bag for your clubs, even if they’re just hitting the mini golf course.

What Is The Golf Girl Aesthetic?

Content creator Lizzi Greer (@lizzigreer) says the main thing to keep in mind is whether your outfit fits a country club dress code. Basically, you want to elevate the athleisure style of tenniscore with longer skirts, quiet luxury layers, and more structured pieces. Think of it as something you’d wear to a nice brunch after a round, or just a chic outfit for running weekend errands.

Since you’re spending so much time in the sun (whether you're on the green or at an outdoor patio), you also want to accessorize with protective gear like a visor, shades, or a pair of gloves. You don’t have to go full Rory Gilmore in a knitted tam, but a simple dad hat is perfect for a day of putting and a total summer necessity.

To channel your inner country club Barbie on a budget anywhere you go, here is exactly what you need to nail the look.

Trade Your Tennis Minis For Longer Skirts

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A staple of the golf girl aesthetic is a pleated skirt, which honestly also fits into tenniscore. The main difference? Golf girlie bottoms are a little more structured and longer. Instead of a free-flowing mini skort that might flash the driving range, look for something that would actually adhere to a private club’s dress code — making it the perfect, polished piece for a casual workday or shopping trip.

If pleats aren’t your thing, golfers also love a sleek A-line skort because it has functional pockets and won’t blow around in the wind.

Secure A Classic Collared Top

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Instead of a basic tee or tank, go for something with some structure. A classic Ralph Lauren polo is the perfect example of what to look for, and it will pair well with literally any shorts, pants, or skirts you want to wear. Of course, you don’t have to splurge on anything designer — as long as your top has a collar, you’re good. And if that isn’t your thing, you could always go for a chic mock turtleneck instead to instantly dress up a simple pair of jeans.

Have Fun With Coordinating Colors

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A pleated skirt isn’t the only bottom associated with the golf girl aesthetic. You can also pair your top with some nice pants or shorts, and experiment with your palette. You don’t have to stick to basic white or beige. An emerald pair of shorts would look fab with a top that features some green accents. Try a monochromatic look or TikTok’s “sandwich method” of matching your pants to your sweater to instantly look put-together for a coffee date.

Don’t Forget Your Layers

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Your morning could start off a little chilly on (or off) the course, and by the 18th hole, the sun is usually on full blast. That’s why layering is key. A cute bomber jacket, cardigan, or quarter-zip will keep you covered. You could even drape a crewneck over your shoulders for a classic country club look while hanging out in an air-conditioned cafe. Opt for neutral shades, nice knits, and fewer logos to keep the look elevated.

Top It Off With Cute Headwear

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Since golfers are out on the green for hours, good sun protection is a must — but so is protecting your skin during a walk in the park. This is the perfect time to break out your fave dad hat or a visor. A minimalist logo or neutral color screams quiet luxury, but you can also choose a pop of color. It’s extra cute if your hat matches your gloves or bag to tie the whole look together.

Channel The Clubhouse In Elevated Casual Dresses

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The golf girl aesthetic isn’t just for a day of putting; you also want to bring that vibe into dresses that are appropriate for the clubhouse or a summer party. When shopping, look for elevated casual pieces with a collar, a nice pattern, or pleated detailing at the bottom. Taylor Swift’s Retrofete knit dress is the perfect example of a look you’d wear to lunch with other members or just out for drinks on a Friday night.

Accessorize Your Outfit Like A Pro

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Another way to separate your look from tenniscore is with the right accessories. This means grabbing a functional pair of sunnies, gloves that match your bag, and crew socks for your golf shoes. Instead of a plushie bag charm, you could even attach a chic holder for your tees in a gingham or mid-century modern pattern to tie the country club vibe together, giving your everyday tote bag a trendy, sporty edge.