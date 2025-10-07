Only one person in the world knows the identity of the father of Rory Gilmore’s baby — and she’s not going to share it. Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino opened up about her decision to end the series on a mysterious cliffhanger, confirming that she knows the answer to the question every fan has been asking for nearly a decade now. But the fact that she won’t disclose this huge secret underscores why the ending is so meaningful to the showrunner.

In the final moment of the 2016 miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Rory confides in her mother Lorelai that she’s pregnant. And with that, the series ends. Since Rory was sort of in a romantic whirlwind throughout A Year in the Life, it isn’t clear who she might have had this baby with. Fans, and even cast members, have been trying to guess who it might be for years. But they’ll just have to remain content in not knowing, according to Sherman-Palladino.

“The cliffhanger was intentional because the story was about history repeating itself and about mothers and daughters. It really to me was much less about who the boy was,” the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter in an Oct. 6 retrospective.

Netflix

Sherman-Palladino continued, noting that the choice to not include a male figure in this final moment was important to the show’s core essence. “My thing was: Always focus on what the girls are doing, and what’s the story between the mother and the daughter because that’s what the show is,” she said. “We have wonderful boys and all the romances were wonderful. I know people are very invested in them, and all the boys are extremely handsome and delightful to stare at, but honestly, the show is about the girls. If neither one of them had a boyfriend in six years, it still would have been fine.”

She concluded with a tease that’s sure to vex Gilmore Girls superfans even more. “In my mind, I know who the father was and I know what the baby was,” Sherman-Palladino said. “But that stays in my mind.”