America runs on Dunkin’, and that includes Barbie. Ever since the newest menu launched on June 3, the café has been serving pure pink summer vibes with an all-new lineup of rosy sips inspired by Mattel’s iconic doll.

The signature Barbie menu item at Dunkin’ is the Pink Daydream Refresher (~$6), which blends an all-new Pink Pineapple Refresher base with creamy oat milk. The colorful drink is finished with a limited-time Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam.

More Rosy Sips On The Menu

Along with the Pink Daydream Refresher, Dunkin’ is dropping even more pink sweetness onto the summer menu. You can get that vibrant new cold foam on these fun drinks too:

A Strawberry Cloud Matcha (~$6) with vanilla and topped with the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam.

A Strawberries & Creme Cloud Dunkalatte (~$6) with espresso, coffee milk, and vanilla, topped with the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam.

An Almond Strawberry Shortcake Iced Coffee (~$4) with French vanilla and toasted almond, topped with the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam.

The Daydream Customizations

If you want to customize your order, you can also upgrade the classic Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Dragonfruit, or Black Cherry Refreshers with oat milk and the vibrant new cold foam. Upgrading these menu favorites transforms them into three additional colorful options:

Pink Mango Daydream (~$6)

Double Strawberry Daydream (~$6)

Pink Cherry Daydream (~$6)

New Savory Treats

To go along with these sweet drinks, Dunkin’ also has a tangy and savory Golden BBQ Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap and Golden BBQ Loaded Hash Browns with crumbled bacon on top.

Dunkin'

I was able to sample a few of the Barbie-inspired sips on launch day, and here are my honest thoughts on Dunkin’s pretty in pink menu:

The Pink Daydream Refresher

Rachel Chapman

The ultimate Barbie sip is this Pink Daydream Refresher made with the all-new Pink Pineapple drink, which is blended with oat milk and topped with the strawberry cold foam. This is as sweet as Barbie’s personality, but the tang of the tropical pineapple with the creamy oat milk really adds more depth to this drink so it’s not just one note. The thing I loved the most was the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam, which could go on any drink IMO. (It’s just that good.)

Since you want to enjoy the pink foam, I recommend sipping from the top rather than getting a straw. Overall, this reminded me of lounging by the pool on a nice summer day, like hanging out at Barbie’s Malibu Dream House. The only con is the oat milk really dominated the aftertaste, and I would have liked to remain on the pineapple and strawberry instead.

Rating: 4.6/5

The Pink Pineapple Refresher With Vanilla Cold Foam

Rachel Chapman

I also got to try the Pink Daydream Refresher with regular vanilla cold foam instead of the new strawberry option. If you’re not a fan of berries, you may want to go with this instead. It reminded me so much of a piña colada, because the pineapple didn’t have to compete with the strawberry and was extra creamy with the vanilla.

Of course, this wasn’t as pink, but still had a nice rosy hue. Since I love the new cold foam, though, I prefer the Pink Daydream.

Rating: 4.4/5

The Strawberry Cloud Matcha

Rachel Chapman

I’m not the biggest fan of Dunkin’s matcha, because it’s a bit too creamy for me. However, I really enjoyed this version with the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam on top. The strawberry flavor added so much more to the one-note milky matcha. This is another sip you want to enjoy from the top rather than through a straw so the fruit hits you first.

Rating: 4.3/5

The Strawberries & Creme Cloud Dunkalatte

Rachel Chapman

I normally find the Dunkalatte to be a tad too sweet with the coffee milk, but this was my favorite of the four drinks. The strawberry cold foam really helped to balance out any sweetness, and create a perfect blend of fruit and espresso flavors.

If you’re still loving the Oreo menu from Dunkin’, there’s another latte you must try with the Barbie cold foam — a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cloud Latte (~$6). All you need to do is order a Dunkin’ latte with three swirls of the Chocolate Cookie flavor and add the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam on top.

Rating: 4.8/5