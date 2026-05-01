Dunkin's Spring 2026 Menu Includes 3 New Oreo Drinks

Dunkin’ is teaming up with “milk’s favorite cookie.” On April 29, the cafe added an all-new lineup of drinks to its stacked spring 2026 menu, including three Oreo-infused beverages.

Featuring the beloved cookie flavor with a chocolate cookie swirl and the return of the fan-fave Marshmallow Cold Foam, Oreo versions of Dunkin’s Cloud Latte, Matcha, and frozen Coolatta are now available. The spring menu also includes all-new Coffee Chillers, which are “reimagined” frozen coffee drinks that come in three flavors: Oreo, Caramel Creme, and Triple Mocha. Basically, if you’re a cookies and cream fan, there’s no better time than now to go for a Dunkin’ run.

As a foodie, I’m always down to try the latest Oreo flavor, like Selena Gomez’s horchata-inspired cookie. Usually, I’m the first one to taste-test Dunkin’s latest menu drop as well, so it only made sense for me to sample the new Oreo drinks to see which ones are worth ordering this season.

The Oreo Cloud Latte ($6)

If you’re looking for a caffeine boost, you’ll want to get Dunkin’s Oreo Cloud Latte with espresso, whole milk, and a chocolate cookie swirl. This sip also features the Marshmallow Cold Foam with Oreo cookie crumbles sprinkled on top.

Dunkin'

As a coffee lover, this was my favorite of the Oreo drinks. It had just the right amount of cookie flavor without overpowering the coffee. Dunkin’ can be hit or miss with sweetness, but this Cloud Latte is perfectly balanced and delicious. It may not have as much of an Oreo taste for diehard fans, but I really appreciated that the espresso remained the main character.

Rating: 4.8/5

The Oreo Matcha ($6)

The Oreo Matcha is a blend of Dunkin’s matcha latte with whole milk and vanilla flavor that’s topped with the Marshmallow Cold Foam and Oreo cookie crumbles.

Dunkin'

This didn’t hit for me, and it’s mostly because I’m not a huge fan of Dunkin’s matcha. It’s just too creamy and sweet. I wish there was less going on, so that it could be strictly the earthy matcha with a slight sweetness from the Oreo. As it is now, the vanilla, whole milk, marshmallow, and Oreo pieces are too much for one sip. I do have to give it up for the Marshmallow Cold Foam, which is delicious and I’m glad for its return. I would just get it on a more balanced drink next time.

Rating: 2.5/5

The Oreo Coolatta ($5)

The Oreo Coolatta is Dunkin’s Vanilla Bean Coolatta blended with Oreo cookie crumbles. It’s basically an Oreo milkshake, which I really enjoyed.

Dunkin'

If you want more of the coffee flavor, I suggest getting the all-new Oreo Coffee Chiller instead. Both provide just the right amount of cookies and cream flavor for Oreo fans, but one has more of a Dunkin’ vibe. I’m always going to opt for the drink that has coffee, but either way, you can’t go wrong with a frozen sip on a hot day, like the one I had in Los Angeles.

Rating: 4.7/5