“Something wicked this way comes” isn’t just a line from Shakespeare’s Macbeth (or a Taylor Swift lyric), it’s also relevant to Dunkin’s menu. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the coffee and doughnut giant announced its latest lineup, featuring two new drinks, themed Munchkins, and limited-edition products that are all ready to shop ahead of the Nov. 21 release of Wicked: For Good.

The Dunkin’ x Wicked Menu, available for a limited time while supplies last, includes a Wicked Green Matcha, Wicked Pink Refresher, Wicked MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, plus a collectible 10-Count MUNCHKINS® Tin ($9.99), tumbler ($22.99), and cup sleeves ($6.99). There’s even a cute straw buddy and topper set (4-Pack, $16.99) complete with two Elphaba-inspired toppers (broom and hat) and two Glinda-inspired toppers (wand and crown).

In celebration of this momentous occasion, Dunkin’ teamed up with Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and People’s Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) on a possible “end credits scene” for Wicked that combines the two worlds.

“What people don’t know is that Oz runs on Dunkin’,” Erivo says in the spot, before tapping her cup of Wicked Green Matcha with Bailey’s Wicked Pink Refresher. The two stars then act out what they hope will be bonus dialogue about the Dunkin’ x Wicked Menu, to which the director responds with, “Interesting... No.”

Though you won’t see these new treats on the big screen, you can still enjoy the Ozian assortment IRL. To help you figure out what to order, I’ve done you the courtesy of taste-testing all the menu items. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Dunkin’s Wicked-inspired drinks.

The Wicked Green Matcha Is Heavy On 1 Ingredient

Dunkin'

Fans of Dunkin’s Iced Matcha Latte — which is traditionally made with skim milk, sweetened matcha green tea powder, and fruit pectin — may want to order this fresh spin on the classic. The revitalized drink, which comes in Elphie’s signature green, is made “wickedly delicious” with added notes of brown sugar and toasted almonds.

As an OG fan, I was excited to try this blend. But between the brown sugar and three toasted almond shots, it was a bit much for my palate. Hello, sugar rush. Once I got home, I poured some into a separate glass and added more (oat) milk to dilute it, and it tasted much more to my liking.

Rating: 3/5

The Wicked Pink Refresher Will Definitely Wake You Up

Dunkin'

Since pink goes good with green, Dunkin is also offering a rosy and bubbly beverage meant to represent Ariana Grande’s alter ego Glinda. This particular Refresher will hopefully brighten up your day, with its notes of strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry.

The Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, often compared to Starbucks’ Pink Drink, is usually pretty strawberry-forward, no matter the customization (green tea, lemonade, sparkling water, black tea, or oat milk). In this case, both the red berry and the dragonfruit take a backseat to the three shots of blueberry. It was tart, it was zingy, it was... a lot for the first thing in the morning.

Rating: 2.5/5

Don’t Forget Dunkin’s Wicked Merch

As previously mentioned, you could also get a collectible tin for your Munchkins (psst, the glazed Wicked-themed ones are coated in green and pink sprinkles), a tumbler, toppers, and koozies — all things you can add to your arsenal of Ozian merch. It doesn’t get more wonderful than that.