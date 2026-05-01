There’s a new batch of drinks blooming on Dunkin’s spring 2026 menu. In addition to all-new cherry and limeade Refreshers along with some Oreo sips, the coffee and doughnut chain just added its first-ever dirty soda to the lineup.

The Dunkin’ Dirty Soda ($6) is a blend of the brand’s coffee milk and Pepsi with a sweet cream cold foam on top. In recent years, dirty sodas have become super popular thanks to the MomTok crew of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. These customizable drinks from places like Swig in Utah allow guests to create their own combination of sodas with flavored syrups and creams. Since appearing on SLOMW, places like Cinnabon, Taco Bell, and now Dunkin’ have jumped on the dirty soda trend with their own menu items.

Note: While Mormons are advised to “avoid coffee,” they are “free to choose.” The Dunkin’ Dirty Soda’s base is also Pepsi with a coffee-flavored milk, which is technically a blend of whole milk and coffee extract and not actual brewed coffee. Whether the cast of SLOMW are down for a coffee-inspired dirty soda or not, I was still intrigued by Dunkin’s version. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the coffee-forward Pepsi sip.

Dunkin’s Dirty Soda Is A Sweet Treat

Some Dunkin’ drinks can be a bit too sweet for me, especially the coffee milk. Knowing that, I was a bit worried that the combination of Dunkin’s coffee milk, Pepsi, and a sweet cream cold foam on top would be a sugar overload — but this blend really works.

Rachel Chapman

Don’t get me wrong, it is still sweet, but the carbonation and bubbles from the soda helps to break up the dessert-like flavor and adds a refreshing element. It reminded me of Cinnabon’s cinnamon roll-inspired dirty soda, but with more coffee instead.

TL;DR

If you’re in the mood for a little treat-yourself moment, this is definitely worth trying. It’s not something I’d order every day, but I was pleasantly surprised at how much I loved it.

Rating: 4.5/5

Pro tip: If you prefer a more fruit-forward dirty soda, Dunkin’ has basically had them on the menu for a while now. Just order one of the sparkling Refreshers with a sweet cream cold foam on top or add in a splash of your choice of milk.