MomTok is expanding into California with an all-new spinoff of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. At Hulu’s Get Real House in Beverly Hills on April 22, the OG cast revealed that a second installment of SLOMW was in production with a cast of some familiar faces.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County stars Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo, and Mayci Neeley’s sister, McCall DaPron. The “new sisters” joined Neeley, along with Miranda Hope, Layla Taylor, and Jessi Draper, on stage to announce that the Orange County show is currently in production. “We are thrilled to be a part of the franchise, and we’re so looking forward to giving you all a little taste of how the West Coast lives,” said Ovard. The group then celebrated by enjoying Palm Tok dirty sodas before the after-party started.

Where You’ve Seen Some Of The SLOMW: Orange County Cast Before

Each new member of the SLOMW franchise is active on MomTok, just like the original Utah cast. However, you may recognize a few faces from elsewhere, such as Bobbi Althoff. The 28-year-old is most known for hosting The Really Good Podcast, where she’s interviewed celebs like Drake and Tyga.

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If you were on YouTube in the mid-2010s, you may have known Ovard from her fashion and beauty videos. She married fellow YouTuber Parker Ferris in 2015, but the two filed for divorce in 2024. Recently, Ovard made headlines for talking about her current relationship with Bri Davis.

The Premiere Date Is Still Under Wraps

Other than announcing the cast, Hulu didn’t share a teaser or a release date for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County — just that it was set to debut this year. Since the first season of the OG SLOMW premiered in September, it’s possible the new show will also be released in the fall.