Some viewers of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives may find Layla Taylor and Mason McWhorter’s relationship a bit awkward, but she’s not bothered. In the Hulu reality show’s third season, Layla begins to pursue Mason, who just so happens to be the brother of her ex Chase McWhorter — who was also married to her bestie Miranda Hope. Yeah, it’s a messy situation on paper, but Layla tells Elite Daily it’s nothing that unusual for her community.

“That’s Utah for you. It is just one big tangled web where everyone dates each other,” Layla says. “I have three friends in my life that have been with Mason at some point.”

Layla previously had a brief relationship with Mason’s older brother Chase after his divorce from Miranda in 2024. Though it didn’t last long, Chase has become a controversial character on this season of Mormon Wives due to his podcast, which often exploits drama from the series. “I chose the wrong brother first,” Layla says. “You can't blame a girl for doing an oopsie the first time, but I'm trying to correct that mistake and finally be with the right brother.”

On the show, Layla admits that she knew Mason had feelings for her back when she was with his brother. And while she regrets her time with Chase, she’s glad the timing worked out the way it did. “When I met Chase and Mason for the first time, I was freshly divorced and in a phase of dating around and having fun,” Layla says. “If me and Mason were to have gotten together back then, I don't think it would've panned into an actual relationship.”

She points to her brief and uncommitted time with Chase as an example of what she wants to avoid with Mason. “Chase and my relationship was not complex in the slightest. It was very surface level,” Layla says. “It was very not important. I couldn't even tell you what his middle name is.”