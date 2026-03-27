Miranda Hope Responds To Jessi's "Betrayal" In Kissing Chase McWhorter

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cameras may be down, but that isn’t stopping the drama. The latest scandal involved Jessi Draper and Miranda Hope’s ex-husband Chase McWhorter, after reports spring up that they were spotted kissing at a party over the weekend. To make things a bit more uncomfortable, Draper sent Hope a bouquet of “apology flowers” after the hookup — and now Hope is responding to the “betrayal” she feels.

On March 26, Deuxmoi shared a claim that Draper and McWhorter were seen “being cozy” and “later kissing” at a friend’s birthday party. The story was backed up by an Us Weekly source, who added: “They were having fun at a party and it’s not serious between them.”

For context, Draper’s ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura just filed for divorce right before this hookup, and McWhorter has a history with the women of Mormon Wives. He’s hooked up with Taylor Frankie Paul in the past when both were swingers, and he’s also briefly dated Layla Taylor. Hope, who was married to McWhorter for seven years before their 2024 divorce, first addressed the story about Draper with a cheeky TikTok: “GRWM while I process my friend group being a waiting room for my ex-husband.”

She then shared a photo of the flowers and apology letter she received from Jessi.

Finally, Hope provided a full statement on the situation to Entertainment Tonight on March 27.

“Unfortunately, I am familiar with this territory,” Hope wrote. “I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi but not to what extent. Chase was upfront and told me that they were talking and that they kissed. Jessi reached out only after she knew Chase had told me something was going on with them. And today, at the same time a rumor started spreading online that something was going on with Chase and Jessi, I received apology flowers from Jessi.”

“What I never want to get misconstrued is that there is not any emotional attachment to Chase,” Hope continued. “He is my co-parent. Although I do feel disrespected by Chase, I feel slighted by my friend. Chase and I are no longer partners and while I have a high expectation of him as a co-parent, I also hold my friends to a high standard and believe in girl code.”

She concluded by saying she doesn’t want to linger on the “betrayal” she’s feeling: “With everything going on and all the chaos, I am just focusing on my kids. As unfortunate as the film break is and then also this betrayal I’m going to try and refocus on my kids and reground myself. I am processing it and moving forward.”