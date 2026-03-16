The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 reportedly stopped filming due to a dispute between exes and co-parents, Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. On March 15, TMZ reported that the show took a pause due to an alleged “heated blowup” between Paul and Mortensen which was “intense enough that filming couldn’t continue as planned.”

More sources confirmed the Season 5 update on March 16. "They are not filming," a source told People. "Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off,” an insider said.

A spokesperson for the local police department told the outlet that there is an open "domestic assault investigation" concerning Paul and Mortensen, and that "allegations have been made in both directions.” The spokesperson also shed some light on the timeline of events, adding that "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."

Another insider told the outlet that Paul’s co-stars — aka the other members of MomTok — were taking space from Paul. "None of the women want to be associated with her," the source said.

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A domestic dispute with Mortensen led to Paul’s arrest in 2023. At the time, she was charged with assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, per CBS. (Paul later revealed that the charges were all dropped.) This disagreement was featured in the very first episode of Mormon Wives Season 1.

In Season 1 of the show, Paul shared her take on the situation. “Getting arrested, it was the worst night of my life. I ended up being charged with aggravated assault with three years of probation," she said. "It’s been a challenge going from the scandal to relationship to miscarriage to arrest to being pregnant again.”

“After the arrest, I was under so much stress. I was filmed leaving the jail and then that was immediately on the internet. It was a blessing in disguise. It helped me wake up,” she added.