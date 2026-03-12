Taylor Frankie Paul Slept With Dakota A Day Before The Bachelorette

Everyone knew Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was going to be wild, but some new information just made things infinitely more chaotic. The Season 4 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives chronicled Taylor’s final days in Utah before she flew to Los Angeles to begin filming the dating show. And that included one scandalous detail that the new men in Taylor’s life will probably want to know about.

Throughout Season 4, Taylor struggled to cut ties with her ex Dakota Mortensen. Her castmates were shocked to discover the former couple hooked up in Los Angeles despite their constant fighting. Plus, Taylor stated that they didn’t use protection. As Taylor’s Bachelorette start date drew near, Dakota upped the manipulations by sleeping with two women in Taylor’s circle that he knew would trigger her.

It all led up to a disastrous finale. Hours before Taylor had to fly to the Bachelor Mansion, Dakota paid her a visit, and they slept together once again. Yes, this hookup took place just one day before Taylor began dating 22 men in hopes of finding a husband. It was such a bewildering moment, that Taylor almost dropped out of The Bachelorette at the very last minute.

Hulu

When it came time for Taylor to go to the airport, she refused to leave her room, claiming she was sick. Her mom and sister were unable to reason with her, leaving MomTok to take drastic measure by breaking into her home to convince Taylor she can’t hide away from The Bachelorette.

In the end, Taylor did make it to Los Angeles, but her situation with Dakota is messier than ever. On her way to start filming, she FaceTimed with Dakota and he begged her to save a rose for him. After the call, Dakota admitted to Jessi that Taylor was ovulating when they had sex, so she could possibly be pregnant.

Yeah... there’s a lot of drama going on behind-the-scenes on this season of The Bachelorette, which is sure to come out on the show. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to see how it all unfolds. Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette premieres March 22 on ABC.