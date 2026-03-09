The Bachelorette is *almost* back and better than ever. Taylor Frankie Paul is taking over as the franchise’s next lead, and Elite Daily has an exclusive first look at the trailer for her upcoming season, which teases a never-before-seen version of the old-school reality show. “I’m not a very by-the-book girl. There are no rules,” Paul sums it up in the Season 22 teaser.

Throughout the trailer, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star discusses her “sudden” rise to fame on TikTok and messy past. “I’ve been criticized, I’ve been judged, and I’ve been rejected,” Paul tells the camera. But the mom-of-three says that her children are her “drive” and “motivation” to improve herself... and potentially find a husband. “I’m actually a genuine person, and I mean well,” she says.

The trailer shows plenty of Bachelorette traditions: dramatic contestant entrances, rose ceremonies, and a hot tub makeout. (Plus, in one clip, she gets a cheek kiss from a suitor, while lying in bed, seemingly confirming a trip to Fantasy Suites.)

But as the video goes on, the tone slowly changes. The music shifts from Gracie Abrams’ romantic song “Close To You” to Taylor Swift’s vengeful “Look What You Made Me Do” — and seems like Paul might be embracing her Reputation era.

In one clip, she’s seen telling Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer, “I want to take all of the roses away.” Shortly after, the trailer shows her plucking a rose out of the hands of Doug Mason, one of the contestants.

Various soundbites hint at more rule-bending on Paul’s part. “I’m trying to figure out who I’m taking home here. I’m not here to get played,” she says at one point — seemingly after hometowns. “The rose is not protecting you here,” she adds.

The trailer leaves the fate of Paul’s Bachelorette a mystery — there are no clips of Neil Lane engagement rings. Instead, when Palmer asks what Paul is hoping to find, she answers, “A better version of me and hopefully, a husband.”

Paul’s romantic past has been full of drama. In May 2022, she got divorced after going public with her friend group’s swinging scandal. That viral moment led to her Mormon Wives reality show, where another tumultuous relationship took center stage: her on-again, off-again romance with Dakota Mortensen.

Based on this trailer, it seems like the ups and downs of Paul’s love life aren’t over yet. Plus, her Bachelorette run is already making headlines — thanks to Lana Del Rey’s ex joining the cast and Paul herself teasing that filming was “[20] weeks of chaos.”

The Bachelorette premieres March 22 at 8 pm ET on ABC. Each new episode will air weekly on Sunday nights and be available to stream on Hulu the following day.