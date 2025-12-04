The never-ending drama between Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen reached an intense new boiling point during the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion. After Taylor confronted Dakota about his dalliance with a close family friend, he fired back with some surprising claims about Taylor’s current love life.

Dakota made quite the dramatic entrance at the end of the reunion special, demanding that all of the Mormon Wives women be in another room before he took the stage. That only lasted so long, though. As he meandered through the timeline of sending flirty texts and photos to a friend of Taylor’s mom, an incensed Taylor stormed the stage to call out the inconsistencies in his story.

Honestly, there wasn’t any new information that came from this that wasn’t already presented in Season 3’s final episodes — Dakota admitted he had sent this woman a sexual photo, and Taylor revealed that her whole family has since “disowned” this one-time friend.

However, things did get interesting when Dakota claimed Taylor had been sexting him the night before the reunion. “Didn’t you just sext me last night?” Dakota said “You should tell your new boyfriend that. The one that you like a lot, didn't you just say that today?”

Taylor was quick to shut down both the sexting allegation, as well as Dakota’s claim that she has. boyfriend. “I don’t have a boyfriend; I’m single,” Taylor said. “Show the sexting. You should have him show it because he's a liar. He's a pathological liar.”

Although Taylor asserted that she is currently single, it’s pretty well-known that she’s back on the dating scene in a serious way as the lead of the new season of The Bachelorette. It’s likely that Dakota was referring to a specific contestant that Taylor has grown close with on the dating show. Taylor was captured kissing contestant Shane Parton on a jumbotron in mid-November, and more recently was photographed on a date in New York City, presumably also with Shane.

Even if things have gotten serious in Taylor’s love life, it’s understandable that she may not be able to speak about the specifics until her season of The Bachelorette begins airing. Judging from how this reunion went, it’s going to be a dramatic one.