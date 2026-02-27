Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette Cast Includes Lana Del Rey's Ex

Just when you thought Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette couldn't get any wilder, one of her suitors has been identified as Lana Del Rey's ex-fiancé. Clayton Johnson, one of the men who will be competing for Paul’s heart in Season 22 of the reality dating show, was getting ready to say “I do” to Del Rey a few years ago. The connection is especially significant considering Del Rey is an avid fan of both The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette, even forming some friendships with Paul’s SLOMW co-stars.

Johnson’s Bachelorette bio doesn’t tip off that he has a very famous ex, so it’s likely being save as a surprise in the show. The blurb describes him as a “true Southern gentleman” and a talented musician — he played guitar and sang in the band The Johnsons with his two brothers.

But his biggest moment in the spotlight was in 2020, when he began dating Del Rey. By the end of that year, Del Rey was sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger, with sources reporting to People that the couple did get engaged.

ABC

However, Johnson and Del Rey broke things off sometime in 2021, with Del Rey moving on to date Jack Donoghue a year later. The singer is currently married to alligator tour boat captain Jeremy Dufrene.

While it’s unclear how Del Rey feels about her former flame, it’s a safe bet to guess she will be seeing him on Paul’s Bachelorette season. She’s previously called The Bachelor her favorite TV show, and has a close connection with the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast.

Del Rey actually appeared on Season 3 of Mormon Wives, which showed her fangirling over all the show’s drama with Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, and Jessi Draper. Though Paul wasn’t part of the group that met Del Rey, it appears they both run in similar circles.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

So, what will Del Rey think about her ex going on her favorite show to pursue a romance with a reality star she loves to watch? Hopefully she will spill some tea once Season 22 of The Bachelorette begins airing on March 22.