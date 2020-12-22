Lana Del Rey may love singing about relationships and breakups, but she's not a big fan of talking about her own. Though it's pretty private, Lana Del Rey's dating history reportedly includes a few short-lived hookups, a few long-term romances, some famous faces, and three rumored engagements. In March 2023, sources for Billboard claimed the singer is engaged to her latest rumored lover, and though she has yet to confirm the reports herself, fans are still eager for details about the maybe-relationship (as well as Del Rey's other rumored relationships over the years).

She may keep her love life to herself, but according to Del Rey, she's all about big, dramatic romances. "When that's your prerogative, things don't end in a traditional way," she told Rolling Stone in July 2014. "You don't have that traditional relationship where maybe you go out with couples at night, or you do normal things. It's more of an extension of the creative process. There's high-impact events that happen, or big adventures, or big fallouts. So it's inspiring, and it's not grounding, but it's what I need to keep going." Very on-brand. Here's everything to know about Del Rey somewhat-secretive relationship history — and her latest rumored fiancé.

2011-2014: Barrie-James O'Neill Dave Hogan/MTV 2012/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Us Weekly, Del Rey and Scottish singer Barrie-James O'Neill reportedly got engaged in summer 2013 after two years of dating. But in June 2014, Del Rey revealed she and O'Neill had broken up. "We are currently not together," she told German-language Swiss paper 20 Minten, per Us Weekly. "He is a wonderful person. But there are some things he has to deal with." Little else is known about their mysterious romance.

2014-2015: Francesco Carrozzini JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images/Getty Images After breaking up with O'Neill, Del Rey reportedly dated Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini on-and-off for a year and a half before a source for the New York Daily News claimed the two were over in November 2015. "They love each other, but she's wanted to settle down for over a year now and he's just not there yet," the insider claimed. Though Del Rey has never spoken publicly about the relationship, fans suspect her 2017 song "13 Beaches" could be about the photographer.

2017: G-Eazy Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Del Rey sparked romance rumors with G-Eazy after the two were reportedly seen kissing at Coachella in April 2017. "They were together for the entire weekend," a source for The Mirror claimed. "They barely left one another's sides and looked very lovey-dovey." However, the rumored romance was short-lived. Five months after the Coachella sighting, the two reportedly went their separate ways, per the Sunday Mirror. The rapper even reportedly replaced Del Rey on his track "Him & I" with Halsey, who he started dating soon after. Later, in 2020, G-Eazy shaded Del Rey in his song "Moana," and fans suspect her 2017 song "White Mustang" is about G-Eazy, so it doesn't seem the split was totally amicable.

2019-2021: Clayton Johnson In December 2020, fans spotted Del Rey wearing what looked like a giant rock on that finger during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The next day, a source for People claimed Del Rey was engaged to Clayton Johnson, her reported musician boyfriend of four months. According to People, the two met on a dating app, and in August 2020, Johnson raised eyebrows when he posted a flirty comment on one of Del Rey's Instagram posts. In October 2021, a source told The Mirror that the couple had called it quits. “She’s been working on the new album,” the source claimed. “Lockdown had its struggles, and they have sadly gone their separate ways.”

2022: Jack Donoghue Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Romance rumors surrounding Del Ray and Jack Donoghue, a musician in the band Salem, started in early 2022. When the couple went Instagram-official in July 2022 (with a post that has since been deleted), fans were hopeful a Lana Del Rey x Salem collab would happen. However, the duo never officially confirmed their relationship or breakup.

2023: Evan Winiker Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Del Rey reportedly got engaged to music exec Evan Winiker in March 2023, according to Billboard sources. Though they haven’t confirmed anything, on March 1, the “A&W” singer attended the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event, and she flashed her shiny diamond ring (on her left ring finger) for cameras.

Del Rey has yet to confirm whether she's actually engaged (or even dating Winiker), so fans will just have to wait and see.