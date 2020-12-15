Are those wedding bells I hear? On Dec. 14, Lana Del Rey wore what looked like a giant rock on that finger during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the next day, a source for People reportedly confirmed fans' suspicions: Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to Clayton Johnson, her singer boyfriend of four months. The two musicians have yet to confirm the engagement rumors themselves, but IMO, that sparkler on her finger is pretty telling.

The first time fans noticed a diamond on Del Rey's left ring finger a month and a half earlier on Halloween. On Oct. 31, Del Rey took to IG to share a pic of herself as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and if you look very closely, you can see the sparkler on her left hand. She later posted a selfie with Johnson (who was dressed as the Scarecrow) on her IG Story, and since she's flashing a peace sign in the pic, the maybe-engagement ring can be seen even more clearly. The diamond seemingly made yet another appearance on her grid on Dec. 12, though it's unclear whether it's an engagement or even the same ring she wore on Halloween.

More to come...